Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Celebrity Constellation Cruises to Italy

Find Celebrity Constellation Cruises to Italy

We found you 11 cruises

Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation Cabins
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation Dining
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation

16 Nights

Bermuda & Spain Transatlantic

Port: Tampa • King's Wharf • Gibraltar • Cartagena • Barcelona • Rome

1,846 reviews
Apr 12, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation Cabins
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation Dining
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation

11 Nights

Best Of Italy & Croatia Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Split • Kotor • Taormina • Naples • Florence • Rome

1,846 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation Cabins
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation Dining
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation

10 Nights

Best Of Italy & Croatia Cruise

Port: Rome • La Spezia • Portofino • Naples • Taormina • Brindisi • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Split +1 more

1,846 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation Cabins
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation Dining
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation

10 Nights

Best Of Italy & Croatia Cruise

Port: Rome • La Spezia • Portofino • Naples • Taormina • Brindisi • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split +1 more

1,846 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Save Up To 20% On Your River Cruise

  • Receive up to 20% cruise savings on select 2024 and 2025 cruises
  • Includes daily excursions, specialty dining, complimentary cocktail ho
  • Combine with AirPlus fixed airfare – $899 for roundtrip Economy
  • Limited-time offer: Reserve your stateroom before September 30, 2024

AmaWaterways

10 Nights

Best Of Italy & Croatia

Port: Ravenna • Trieste • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Split • Brindisi • Kotor • Positano • Rome

1,846 reviews
Oct 18, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Best Of Italy & Croatia

Port: Rome • Florence • Portofino • Naples • Taormina • Brindisi • Kotor • Split • Zadar • Ravenna

1,846 reviews
Sep 17, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Best Of Italy & Croatia Cruise

Port: Rome • Naples • Catania • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split • Ravenna

1,846 reviews
Apr 28, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Spain & Bermuda Transatlantic

Port: Rome • Cartagena • Malaga • Ponta Delgada • King's Wharf • Nassau • Tampa

1,846 reviews
Oct 31, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Best Of Italy & Croatia

Port: Rome • Florence • Portofino • Naples • Taormina • Brindisi • Dubrovnik • Split • Kotor • Ravenna

1,846 reviews
Oct 7, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Rome To Barcelona Cruise

Port: Rome • Naples • La Spezia • Portofino • Villefranche • Marseille • Palma de Mallorca +1 more

1,846 reviews
Oct 28, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Best Of Italy & Croatia

Port: Ravenna • Trieste • Zadar • Brindisi • Kotor • Split • Dubrovnik • Positano • Rome

1,846 reviews
Sep 27, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to Italy

Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to Italy

399 Reviews
Norwegian Sky Cruises to Italy

Norwegian Sky Cruises to Italy

2,189 Reviews
Windstar Wind Surf Cruises to Italy

Windstar Wind Surf Cruises to Italy

262 Reviews
Holland America Oosterdam Cruises to Italy

Holland America Oosterdam Cruises to Italy

1,106 Reviews
Costa Fortuna Cruises to Italy

Costa Fortuna Cruises to Italy

169 Reviews
Sapphire Princess Cruises to Italy

Sapphire Princess Cruises to Italy

1,036 Reviews
Viking Neptune Cruises to Italy

Viking Neptune Cruises to Italy

114 Reviews
Celebrity Equinox Cruises to Italy

Celebrity Equinox Cruises to Italy

2,333 Reviews
Azamara Quest Cruises to Italy

Azamara Quest Cruises to Italy

738 Reviews
Azamara Journey Cruises to Italy

Azamara Journey Cruises to Italy

844 Reviews
Celebrity Eclipse Cruises to Italy

Celebrity Eclipse Cruises to Italy

1,973 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas Cruises to Italy

Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas Cruises to Italy

3,155 Reviews
Seabourn Sojourn Cruises to Italy

Seabourn Sojourn Cruises to Italy

161 Reviews
Costa Deliziosa Cruises to Italy

Costa Deliziosa Cruises to Italy

171 Reviews
Disney Fantasy Cruises to Italy

Disney Fantasy Cruises to Italy

460 Reviews
Costa Fascinosa Cruises to Italy

Costa Fascinosa Cruises to Italy

115 Reviews
CroisiEurope Michelangelo Cruises to Italy

CroisiEurope Michelangelo Cruises to Italy

10 Reviews
Sky Princess Cruises to Italy

Sky Princess Cruises to Italy

330 Reviews
World Navigator Cruises to Italy

World Navigator Cruises to Italy

35 Reviews
Scenic Eclipse II Cruises to Italy

Scenic Eclipse II Cruises to Italy

24 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.