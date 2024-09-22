15 Day Cruises to Italy

15 Day Cruises to Italy

We found you 644 cruises

Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

15 Night
Repo - Transatlantic

4,431 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Norwegian Prima
Norwegian Prima (Image: Norwegian Cruise Line)

16 Night
Repo - Transatlantic

355 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

15 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

20 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

1,229 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

21 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

1,316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

16 Night
Bermuda & Spain Transatlantic

1,832 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

21 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

28 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

28 Night
Lands Of Legends Eternal Cities & Greek Isles

276 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

25 Night
Antarctica Cruise

1,025 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

24 Night
World Cruise

821 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

23 Night
World Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight

28 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

1,229 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

21 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

28 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

120 Night
120 Night Viking World Journeys

1,213 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

18 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

1,229 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Related Cruises

2 Week Antarctica Cruises

2 Week Antarctica Cruises

2 Week Europe Cruises

2 Week Europe Cruises

2 Week Middle East Cruises

2 Week Middle East Cruises

2 Week South Pacific Cruises

2 Week South Pacific Cruises

2 Week Italy Cruises

2 Week Italy Cruises

2 Week France Cruises

2 Week France Cruises

2 Week Spain Cruises

2 Week Spain Cruises

2 Week Europe River Cruises

2 Week Europe River Cruises

2 Week Africa Cruises

2 Week Africa Cruises

2 Week Trans-Ocean Cruises

2 Week Trans-Ocean Cruises

2 Week Belgium Cruises

2 Week Belgium Cruises

2 Week Czech Republic Cruises

2 Week Czech Republic Cruises

2 Week Falklands Cruises

2 Week Falklands Cruises

2 Week India Cruises

2 Week India Cruises

2 Week New Caledonia Cruises

2 Week New Caledonia Cruises

2 Week Slovakia Cruises

2 Week Slovakia Cruises

2 Week Sweden Cruises

2 Week Sweden Cruises

2 Week UAE Cruises

2 Week UAE Cruises

2 Week Vanuatu Cruises

2 Week Vanuatu Cruises

2 Week Mississippi River Cruises

2 Week Mississippi River Cruises

2 Week Nile River Cruises

2 Week Nile River Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 11th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.