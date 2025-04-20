Last Minute Cruise Deals to Italy

23 Nights

23 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Maarten • Antigua • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca+5 more

1,329
Apr 6, 2025
MSC Cruises
11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - Other

Port: Lisbon • Gibraltar • Cádiz • Motril • Ibiza • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Naples+3 more

3,080
Mar 30, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanWestern Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • La Spezia • Rome • Naples • Barcelona

3,165
Royal Caribbean International
15 Nights

15 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Madeira • Gibraltar • Malaga • Corsica • Rome

1,911
Mar 24, 2025
Princess Cruises
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Florence • Marseille • Palma de Mallorca • Valencia • Sardinia • Rome

237
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Taormina • Malta • Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa • Rome

80
MSC Cruises

5 Nights

5 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Corfu • Dubrovnik • Split • Venice

237
Apr 7, 2025
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa • Naples • Palermo • Tunis • Barcelona

470
MSC Cruises
5 Nights

5 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanFrance & Italy Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • La Spezia • Rome • Barcelona

3,165
Apr 15, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Valencia • Sardinia • Rome • Florence • Marseille • Palma de Mallorca • Valencia

237
MSC Cruises

22 Nights

22 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Maarten • Antigua • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca+4 more

1,329
Apr 6, 2025
MSC Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  TransatlanticBermuda & Spain Transatlantic

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Gibraltar • Cartagena • La Spezia • Rome

78
Apr 20, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Pireaus • Izmir • Istanbul

711
MSC Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Palamos • Port Vendres • Sete • Marseille • Saint-Tropez • Villefranche+2 more

746
Apr 2, 2025
Azamara

21 Nights

21 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Madeira • Cádiz • Malaga • Barcelona • Gibraltar • Corsica • Genoa+2 more

750
Feb 18, 2025
Princess Cruises

