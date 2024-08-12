  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from Oslo to Italy

Cruises from Oslo to Italy

We found you 1 cruise

Unfortunately, we did not find any cruises that match what you selected.

  • Try removing some of your selections
  • Try a different combination of criteria
Sponsored

Limited-Time Cyber Monday Sale

  • Drinks & Wi-Fi Included
  • Up to $500 Onboard Credit
  • Kids Sail Free
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

Related Cruises

Cruises from Abu Dhabi to Italy

164 Reviews

Cruises from Alicante to Italy

98 Reviews

Cruises from Buenos Aires to Italy

294 Reviews

Cruises from Cannes to Italy

550 Reviews

Cruises from Catania to Italy

64 Reviews

Cruises from Durban to Italy

97 Reviews

Cruises from Livorno to Italy

1,243 Reviews

Cruises from Istanbul to Italy

432 Reviews

Cruises from Lisbon to Italy

906 Reviews

Cruises from Dover to Italy

89 Reviews

Cruises from Los Angeles to Italy

621 Reviews

Cruises from Oslo to Italy

428 Reviews

Cruises from Rome to Italy

2,438 Reviews

Cruises from Singapore to Italy

661 Reviews

Cruises from Sydney to Italy

764 Reviews

Cruises from London to Italy

Cruises from Toulon to Italy

367 Reviews

Cruises from Guadeloupe to Italy

109 Reviews

Cruises from California to Italy

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 1st, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map