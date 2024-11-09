Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Italy

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Italy

We found you 16 cruises

Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

15 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sun Princess
Sun Princess will debut in Europe in 2024 (Rendering: Princess Cruises)

21 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

28 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

165 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Viking Mars
Viking Sky

20 Night
Atlantic & Mediterranean Horizons

140 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

20 Night
Atlantic & Mediterranean Horizons

140 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

15 Night
Bermuda & Spain Transatlantic

56 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

42 Night
Ultimate Mediterranean & Atlantic Passage

594 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

21 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

739 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

20 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

28 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

19 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

165 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

116 Night
116 Night World Cruise

1,229 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

25 Night
Western Crossing: Madeira Morocco & Cote D'azur

1,096 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

137 Night
137 Night Viking World Cruise

1,212 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

140 Night
140 Night South America Cruise

62 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

114 Night
114 Night World Cruise

1,032 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Related Cruises

Cruises from Alicante to Italy

Cruises from Alicante to Italy

103 Reviews
Cruises from Barcelona to Italy

Cruises from Barcelona to Italy

2,603 Reviews
Cruises from Buenos Aires to Italy

Cruises from Buenos Aires to Italy

304 Reviews
Cruises from Cape Town to Italy

Cruises from Cape Town to Italy

84 Reviews
Cruises from Catania to Italy

Cruises from Catania to Italy

65 Reviews
Cruises from Copacabana Beach to Italy

Cruises from Copacabana Beach to Italy

152 Reviews
Cruises from Dubai to Italy

Cruises from Dubai to Italy

262 Reviews
Cruises from Durban to Italy

Cruises from Durban to Italy

99 Reviews
Cruises from Livorno to Italy

Cruises from Livorno to Italy

1,247 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Italy

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Italy

2,278 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul to Italy

Cruises from Istanbul to Italy

434 Reviews
Cruises from Lisbon to Italy

Cruises from Lisbon to Italy

910 Reviews
Cruises from Los Angeles to Italy

Cruises from Los Angeles to Italy

622 Reviews
Cruises from Rome to Italy

Cruises from Rome to Italy

2,447 Reviews
Cruises from Santos (Sao Paulo) to Italy

Cruises from Santos (Sao Paulo) to Italy

42 Reviews
Cruises from Sydney to Italy

Cruises from Sydney to Italy

771 Reviews
Cruises from Tenerife to Italy

Cruises from Tenerife to Italy

533 Reviews
Cruises from London to Italy

Cruises from London to Italy

Cruises from Toulon to Italy

Cruises from Toulon to Italy

368 Reviews
Cruises from California to Italy

Cruises from California to Italy

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.