  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from Port Everglades to Italy

Cruises from Port Everglades to Italy

We found you 19 cruises

Odyssey of the Seas

14 Nights
Spanish Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Ponta Delgada •

Malaga • Cartagena • La Spezia • Rome

95 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam

128 Nights
128-day Grand World Voyage

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Scarborough •

Devil's Island • Amazon River • Equator

+53 more

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oosterdam

25 Nights
Western Crossing: Madeira Morocco & Cote D'azur

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • King's Wharf •

Madeira • Tangier • Barcelona • Malaga

+9 more

1,074 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam

42 Nights
Ultimate Mediterranean & Atlantic Passage

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Horta •

Ponta Delgada • Tangier • Gibraltar • Florence

+13 more

585 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

21 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Madeira • Seville •

Malaga • Barcelona • Gibraltar • Corsica

+3 more

705 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

25 Nights
Passage To Spain & Mediterranean Odyssey

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Ponta Delgada •

Seville • Malaga • Cartagena • Alicante

+11 more

1,074 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

26 Nights
Atlantic & Mediterranean Odyssey

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Caribbean Sea •

Philipsburg • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira

+13 more

2,035 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

116 Nights
116 Night World Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Cartagena •

Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Puerto Quetzal

+48 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

21 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Tenerife •

Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona • Gibraltar

+4 more

Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

21 Nights
Atlantic Crossing & Mediterranean

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Caribbean Sea •

Philipsburg • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira

+8 more

102 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

88 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Cartagena •

Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Huatulco

+33 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

156 Nights
156 Night Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Cozumel •

Puerto Limon • Picton • Fuerte Amador

+73 more

61 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

111 Nights
111 Night World Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Cartagena •

Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Huatulco

+47 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

124 Nights
124-day Grand World Voyage

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Grand Cayman •

Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Panama Canal

+49 more

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Madeira • Gibraltar •

Malaga • Corsica • Rome

1,857 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Cruises from Abu Dhabi to Italy

164 Reviews

Cruises from Alicante to Italy

98 Reviews

Cruises from Bari to Italy

190 Reviews

Cruises from Cannes to Italy

550 Reviews

Cruises from Catania to Italy

64 Reviews

Cruises from Durban to Italy

97 Reviews

Cruises from Livorno to Italy

1,240 Reviews

Cruises from Istanbul to Italy

430 Reviews

Cruises from Dover to Italy

89 Reviews

Cruises from Los Angeles to Italy

621 Reviews

Cruises from Madeira (Funchal) to Italy

723 Reviews

Cruises from Rome to Italy

2,433 Reviews

Cruises from Singapore to Italy

661 Reviews

Cruises from London to Italy

Cruises from Port Everglades to Italy

2,268 Reviews

Cruises from Toulon to Italy

366 Reviews

Cruises from Florida to Italy

Cruises from Guadeloupe to Italy

109 Reviews

Cruises from California to Italy

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map