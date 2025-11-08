Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

21 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Dubai • Jeddah • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Aqaba • Safaga • Cairo • Suez Canal • Jerusalem • Haifa +3 more

Apr 28, 2026
Azamara
32 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Toulon • Villefranche • Rome • Naples • Catania • Argostoli • Chania +14 more

Nov 8, 2025
Oceania Cruises
11 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Haifa • Antalya • Rhodes • Aghios Nikolaos • Athens • Nafplion • Sarande • Dubrovnik • Split

May 1, 2026
Silversea
11 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Alexandria • Haifa • Jerusalem • Limassol • Athens

Oct 2, 2025
Azamara
11 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Alexandria • Haifa • Jerusalem • Limassol • Athens

Sep 14, 2025
Azamara
20 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Limassol • Haifa • Aqaba • Safaga • Jeddah +2 more

Nov 20, 2025
Oceania Cruises
156 Nights

156 Night Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Gulf of Papagayo • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador • Manta +72 more

Jan 6, 2026
Azamara
21 Nights

Croatia Greece Istanbul & Egypt Collectors' Voya...

Port: Trieste • Rijeka • Split • Santorini • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Istanbul • Athens • Alexandria +6 more

Sep 23, 2026
Holland America Line
21 Nights

Egypt Greece & Istanbul Collectors' Voyage

Port: Athens • Alexandria • Haifa • Limassol • Antalya • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Athens • Mykonos +5 more

Oct 3, 2026
Holland America Line
11 Nights

Egypt & The Holy Land: Cairo & Rhodes

Port: Athens • Alexandria • Haifa • Limassol • Antalya • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Athens

Oct 3, 2026
Holland America Line
Cheap Israel Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Israel. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Israel cruises. Save up to 33% on last minute Israel cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Israel cruises often sail to Athens, Istanbul, Rhodes, Kusadasi and Limassol during their cruise itinerary. Israel cruises could leave from Piraeus, Barcelona, Dubai, Haifa and Florida. Most commonly, Israel cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

