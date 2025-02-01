April 2026 Cruises to Israel

Grandeur Ship rendering Flat
Seven Seas Grandeur
Prime 7 Steakhouse aboard Seven Seas Grandeur (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur
The Observation Lounge aboard Regent's forthcoming Seven Seas Grandeur. (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur
The top-of-the-line Regent Suite aboard Seven Seas Grandeur. (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur
Chartreuse aboard Seven Seas Grandeur (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Cruising • Taormina • Mediterranean Sea • Alexandria • Cairo+7 more

35
Apr 21, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silversea's Silver Dawn on its sea trials (Photo: Silversea Cruises)
Silver Dawn
Otium room service menu on Silver Dawn (Photo/Chris Gray Faust)
Silver Dawn
Champagne in Otium Thermal Suite on Silver Dawn (Photo/Chris Gray Faust)
Silver Dawn
Otium Bath Experience on Silver Dawn (Photo/Chris Gray Faust)
Silver Dawn

15 Nights

15 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Mumbai • Salalah • Safaga • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Jerusalem • Haifa

68
Apr 16, 2026
Silversea
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Observation Lounge on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Pool deck on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Tenders on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllHoly Land & Pyramids With Suez Canal

Port: Aqaba • Eilat • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Safaga • Cairo • Suez Canal • Jerusalem • Nazareth+1 more

40
Apr 21, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises
