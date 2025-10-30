Cruises from Civitavecchia to Israel

Cruises from Civitavecchia to Israel

We found you 1 cruise

Unfortunately, we did not find any cruises that match what you selected.

  • Try removing some of your selections
  • Try a different combination of criteria
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aqaba to Israel

Cruises from Aqaba to Israel

78 Reviews
Cruises from Piraeus to Israel

Cruises from Piraeus to Israel

1,501 Reviews
Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok to Israel

Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok to Israel

253 Reviews
Cruises from Barcelona to Israel

Cruises from Barcelona to Israel

2,603 Reviews
Cruises from Cairo to Israel

Cruises from Cairo to Israel

47 Reviews
Cruises from Dubai to Israel

Cruises from Dubai to Israel

262 Reviews
Cruises from Dubrovnik to Israel

Cruises from Dubrovnik to Israel

1,381 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Israel

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Israel

2,278 Reviews
Cruises from Haifa to Israel

Cruises from Haifa to Israel

180 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg to Israel

Cruises from Hamburg to Israel

168 Reviews
Cruises from Southampton to Israel

Cruises from Southampton to Israel

1,093 Reviews
Cruises from Los Angeles to Israel

Cruises from Los Angeles to Israel

622 Reviews
Cruises from Miami to Israel

Cruises from Miami to Israel

2,809 Reviews
Cruises from Mumbai to Israel

Cruises from Mumbai to Israel

79 Reviews
Cruises from Civitavecchia to Israel

Cruises from Civitavecchia to Israel

2,447 Reviews
Cruises from London to Israel

Cruises from London to Israel

Cruises from Florida to Israel

Cruises from Florida to Israel

Cruises from California to Israel

Cruises from California to Israel

Cruises from Doha to Israel

Cruises from Doha to Israel

10 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.