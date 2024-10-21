Cruises to Israel allow you to visit multiple religious sites such as the Western Wall and Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, the country's capital, and the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem. You can also experience the natural wonder of the Dead Sea, which contains so much dissolved salt that the water is denser, making your body feel lighter and less dense.

The best time to cruise to Israel is during the spring and fall when temperatures are moderate, unlike the summer which comes with intense heat. In addition to port stops in Israel, many cruise itineraries include ports in locations such as Haifa, Aqaba, Limassol and Alanya. Whether you have a cruise line you're loyal to or are looking to try out a new one, there are multiple cruise lines that go to Israel, including Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Princess Cruises, Holland America Line (HAL), Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises and Oceania Cruises.

Below, you'll find more information on cruises to Israel, including expert reviews, travel tips and more, all curated by Cruise Critic.