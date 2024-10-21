Israel Cruises

About Israel Cruises

Cruises to Israel allow you to visit multiple religious sites such as the Western Wall and Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, the country's capital, and the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem. You can also experience the natural wonder of the Dead Sea, which contains so much dissolved salt that the water is denser, making your body feel lighter and less dense.

The best time to cruise to Israel is during the spring and fall when temperatures are moderate, unlike the summer which comes with intense heat. In addition to port stops in Israel, many cruise itineraries include ports in locations such as Haifa, Aqaba, Limassol and Alanya. Whether you have a cruise line you're loyal to or are looking to try out a new one, there are multiple cruise lines that go to Israel, including Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Princess Cruises, Holland America Line (HAL), Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises and Oceania Cruises.

Below, you'll find more information on cruises to Israel, including expert reviews, travel tips and more, all curated by Cruise Critic.

  • More about Israel

  • What is the best time to cruise to Israel?

  • Which cruise lines go to Israel?

More about Israel

What is the best time to cruise to Israel?

The best time to cruise to Israel is during the spring and fall when temperatures are moderate.

Which cruise lines go to Israel?

The cruise lines that go to Israel include Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Princess Cruises, Holland America Line (HAL), Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises and Oceania Cruises.

What are some things to do in Israel?

Israel's beaches are perfect for surfing, swimming and lounging, like Palmachim Beach which is south of Tel Aviv and offers crystal clear water and golden sand. If you're interested in learning more about the religious history of Israel, there are multiple sites in Judaism, Islam, and Christianity to check out, including the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Israel?

You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to Israel.

What should I pack for a cruise to Israel?

Layers are the key when it comes to what to pack for a cruise to Israel. Even if you're traveling in the summer, you never know when you may come across a breezy day or chilly evening so it's best to be prepared with a light sweater or jacket. If you choose to cruise during the winter in Israel, expect heavy rain and bring an umbrella and waterproof jacket. When visiting religious sites, dress modestly and for women especially, wear sleeves below the elbow and skirts below the knees.

