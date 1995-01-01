Find Seabourn Ovation Cruises to Ireland

Powered by AI

We found you 9 cruises

Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Ovation

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Dover • Isle of Portland • Cobh • Fishguard • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Rothesay • Greenock

99
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Ovation

29 Nights

29 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Barca d'Alva • La Coruna • Gijon • Bilbao • Bordeaux • Rouen • Dominica • Antwerp+12 more

99
Apr 17, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Ovation

28 Nights

28 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Dover • Isle of Portland • Cobh • Fishguard • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Rothesay • Greenock+14 more

99
May 2, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Ovation

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Dover • Isle of Portland • Cobh • Fishguard • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Rothesay • Greenock+5 more

99
Seabourn Cruise Line
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Dover • Isle of Portland • Cobh • Fishguard • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Rothesay • Greenock+5 more

99
May 2, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

28 Nights

28 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Dover • Trondheim • Bronnoysund • Svolvaer • Tromso • Honnigsvag • Olden • Bergen+13 more

99
Jun 13, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

28 Nights

28 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Dover • Isle of Portland • Cobh • Fishguard • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Rothesay • Greenock+14 more

99
Jul 25, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

35 Nights

35 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Skagen • Gothenburg • Oslo • Mandal • Antwerp • Dover • Isle of Portland+19 more

99
Jul 18, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

21 Nights

21 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Skagen • Gothenburg • Oslo • Mandal • Antwerp • Dover • Isle of Portland+10 more

99
Jul 18, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

Related Cruises

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to Ireland

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to Ireland

1,402 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 21st, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.