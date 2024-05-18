Windstar Cruises to Ireland

Windstar Cruises to Ireland

We found you 23 cruises

Star Pride
Windstar's stretched Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)

11 Night
The Emerald Isle & Scottish Highlands 11d Ams-le1

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting

10 Night
Cuisines & Cultures Of Spain, Portugal & France 10...

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting

9 Night
James Beard Cruise

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting

10 Night
The Emerald Isle & Scottish Highlands 10d Le1-ams

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

18 Night
Northwest Europe In Sips & Bites 18d Le1-lis

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Gaelic Explorer 8d Le1-dlg

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Gaelic Explorer 8d Dlg-le1

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

20 Night
Memoirs Of France & Iberia 20d Bcn-dlg

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Gaelic Explorer 8d Le1-dlg

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

19 Night
*new Collector 19d Bcn-dlg

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

18 Night
Northwest Europe In Sips & Bites 18d Lis-le1

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Atlantic Archipelago Adventures 11d Lon-le1

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Gaelic Explorer 7d Dlg-le1

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Cuisines & Cultures Of Spain, Portugal & France 10...

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Gaelic Explorer 8d Dlg-le1

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

