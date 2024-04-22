More about Ireland
What is the best time to cruise to Ireland?
To avoid the high season crowds and long wait times for excursions and attractions, cruise during March through May or September through November.
Which cruise lines go to Ireland?
There are multiple cruise lines that sail to Ireland, including Princess Cruises, Oceania Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Royal Caribbean, Holland America Line (HAL) and Disney Cruise Line.
What are some things to do in Ireland?
Whether you wind up at Dublin's Guinness Storehouse to enjoy a glass of the country's iconic beer or wander through one of Belfast's many art galleries, there's no shortage of activities to partake in during your time in Ireland.
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Ireland?
You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to Ireland.
What should I pack for a cruise to Ireland?
Layering is key when it comes to packing for an Ireland cruise regardless of when you're traveling. It's a good idea to bring a sweater, a jacket for frequent rainy days, and comfortable clothing and shoes for everyday activities.