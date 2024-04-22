A cruise to Ireland -- the Emerald Isle -- means views of rolling green hills, exploring historic castles and drinking a pint of Guinness (or a tumbler of Jameson) straight from the source. Plus, many cruise lines that offer Ireland itineraries also make stops along the coast of Scotland.

On the southside of Ireland is Cobh, whose port leads to a sprinkling of brightly colored houses and steep, winding streets lined with numerous bars, shops, cafes and restaurants. Dublin's breathtaking streetscapes are home to a variety of fun activities to do, including historic Trinity College, Dublin Castle and the charming Little Museum of Dublin. There are also multiple bus tours for sightseeing.

When booking your cruise, there are two times of year when you'll get the best weather conditions: March through May and September through November. If you decide to cruise during the summer high season (June, July and August), be prepared for more crowds and longer waiting times for attractions and activities.

Many cruise lines are available that will get you to Ireland, including Oceania Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Princess Cruises and Holland America Line (HAL).

Compare Ireland cruises using Cruise Critic's handy information below, including price per night, itineraries and more.