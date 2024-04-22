Ireland Cruises

Dublin (Photo:Ungor/Shutterstock)

About Ireland Cruises

A cruise to Ireland -- the Emerald Isle -- means views of rolling green hills, exploring historic castles and drinking a pint of Guinness (or a tumbler of Jameson) straight from the source. Plus, many cruise lines that offer Ireland itineraries also make stops along the coast of Scotland.

On the southside of Ireland is Cobh, whose port leads to a sprinkling of brightly colored houses and steep, winding streets lined with numerous bars, shops, cafes and restaurants. Dublin's breathtaking streetscapes are home to a variety of fun activities to do, including historic Trinity College, Dublin Castle and the charming Little Museum of Dublin. There are also multiple bus tours for sightseeing.

When booking your cruise, there are two times of year when you'll get the best weather conditions: March through May and September through November. If you decide to cruise during the summer high season (June, July and August), be prepared for more crowds and longer waiting times for attractions and activities.

Many cruise lines are available that will get you to Ireland, including Oceania Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Princess Cruises and Holland America Line (HAL).

Compare Ireland cruises using Cruise Critic's handy information below, including price per night, itineraries and more.

  • More about Ireland

  • What is the best time to cruise to Ireland?

  • Which cruise lines go to Ireland?

We found you 332 cruises

Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
Britain Scotland & Ireland

270 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

14 Night
British Isles Explorer

1,210 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam

18 Night
Voyage Of The Vikings

1,028 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image

13 Night
13 Nt Western Europe Transatlantic

2,104 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
British Isles Cruise

1,951 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

21 Night
Islands Of Iceland Britain Scotland & Ireland

270 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Repo - Transatlantic

2,403 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

24 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

1,792 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,792 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
British Isles Explorer

97 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
British Isles Explorer

97 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

15 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

231 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Europe - Other

2,403 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Europe Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

2,773 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

More about Ireland

What is the best time to cruise to Ireland?

To avoid the high season crowds and long wait times for excursions and attractions, cruise during March through May or September through November.

Which cruise lines go to Ireland?

There are multiple cruise lines that sail to Ireland, including Princess Cruises, Oceania Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Royal Caribbean, Holland America Line (HAL) and Disney Cruise Line.

What are some things to do in Ireland?

Whether you wind up at Dublin's Guinness Storehouse to enjoy a glass of the country's iconic beer or wander through one of Belfast's many art galleries, there's no shortage of activities to partake in during your time in Ireland.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Ireland?

You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to Ireland.

What should I pack for a cruise to Ireland?

Layering is key when it comes to packing for an Ireland cruise regardless of when you're traveling. It's a good idea to bring a sweater, a jacket for frequent rainy days, and comfortable clothing and shoes for everyday activities.

