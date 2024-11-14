Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Indonesia Cruise Deals

We found you 78 cruises

22 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Melbourne • Adelaide • Albany • Busselton • Perth • Geraldton +3 more

161 reviews
Feb 5, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices
24 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Cruising • Jakarta • Cruising • Bali • Cruising • Darwin • Cruising • Cruising +10 more

445 reviews
Nov 14, 2024
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Bali Adventure Cruise

Port: Singapore • Bali • Lombok • Singapore

2,887 reviews
Feb 24, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

85 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Raiatea • Tahiti +48 more

410 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

19 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Bali • Perth • Adelaide • Melbourne • Hobart • Sydney

2,249 reviews
Nov 4, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Brisbane • Airlie Beach • Cairns • Darwin • Bali • Singapore

2,244 reviews
Oct 19, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Sydney • Airlie Beach • Darwin • Bali • Jakarta • Singapore

646 reviews
Feb 11, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

55 Nights

Grand World Voyage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Manta • Lima • Easter Island +14 more

1,035 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Bali, Malaysia & Thailand

Port: Bali • Lombok • Bali • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Singapore

1,748 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

13 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Bali • Darwin • Port Douglas, Australia • Airlie Beach • Sydney

2,244 reviews
Mar 27, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

27 Nights

Indonesia & Far East Holiday Collector

Port: Singapore • Surabaya • Probolinggo • Bali • Komodo Island • Lembar • Semarang +9 more

834 reviews
Dec 8, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Singapore To Brisbane Cruise

Port: Singapore • Lombok • Darwin • Cairns • Airlie Beach • Brisbane

586 reviews
Nov 19, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

92 Nights

Grand Pacific Explorer

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Yakutat • Valdez • Gulf of Alaska +62 more

613 reviews
Sep 14, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Singapore • Ho Chi Minh City • Nha Trang • Lombok • Darwin • Cairns • Airlie Beach +1 more

174 reviews
Nov 18, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Taipei • Kao-Hsiung • South China Sea • Manila • South China Sea • Kota Kinabalu +12 more

233 reviews
Apr 14, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

Cheap Indonesia Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Indonesia. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Indonesia cruises. Save up to 45% on last minute Indonesia cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Indonesia cruises often sail to Rarotonga, Broome, Cooktown, Honiara and Luganville during their cruise itinerary. Indonesia cruises could leave from Auckland, Laem Chabang, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Tahiti and Tokyo. Most commonly, Indonesia cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

