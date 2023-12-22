  • Newsletter
Indonesia Gourmet Food Cruises

Indonesia Gourmet Food Cruises

We found you 161 cruises

Norwegian Jewel

14 Nights
Asia - East Asia

Ports:Bangkok (leaving) • Koh Samui • Nha Trang •

Phu My • Celukan Bawang • Lembar • Bali

+1 more

2,337 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Millennium

12 Nights
12 Nt Bali, Malaysia & Thailand Cruise

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Lombok • Celukan Bawang •

Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Singapore

1,723 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jewel

11 Nights
Asia - South East

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Surabaya • Semarang • Jakarta •

Kelang • Singapore • Nha Trang • Phu My

+1 more

2,337 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nautica

34 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • South China Sea •

Cruising • Bali • Cruising • Darwin • Cruising

+16 more

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

150 Nights
150 Night World Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Atlantic Ocean • Dominica •

Barbados • Atlantic Ocean • Devil's Island

+101 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Asia - South East

Ports:Kelang (leaving) • Langkawi • Phuket • Penang •

Singapore • Jakarta • Lembar • Bali

2,337 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
12 Nt Bali, Malaysia & Thailand Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Phuket • Langkawi •

Penang • Kelang • Celukan Bawang • Lombok

+1 more

1,723 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Brisbane • Airlie Beach •

Cairns • Darwin • Bali • Singapore

2,207 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

58 Nights
South Pacific & Australia Circumnavigation Collect...

Ports:Seattle (leaving) • Honolulu • Kona •

Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Isle of Pines

+20 more

1,103 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Indonesia Malaysia & Thailand

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Phuket • Langkawi •

Penang • Kelang • Tanjun Priok • Semarang

+3 more

1,103 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights
Far East Cruise

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Coron • Manila • Kao-Hsiung •

Taipei • Okinawa • Kagoshima • Osaka • Yokohama

257 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Bangkok (leaving) • Koh Samui • Singapore •

Cruising • Semarang • Surabaya • Bali

248 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Bali • Darwin • Cairns •

Airlie Beach • Sydney

2,207 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

42 Nights
Grand World Voyage

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Brisbane • Airlie Beach •

Cairns • Darwin • Komodo Island • Bali

+12 more

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Bali, Malaysia & Thailand

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Phuket • Langkawi •

Penang • Kelang • Celukan Bawang • Lombok

+1 more

1,723 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

