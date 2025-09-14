Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

92 Nights

Grand Pacific Explorer

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Yakutat • Valdez • Gulf of Alaska +62 more

613 reviews
Sep 14, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

78 Nights

Australia,asia & Alaska

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Yakutat • Valdez • Gulf of Alaska +50 more

613 reviews
Sep 14, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Bangkok,bali & Beyond

Port: Bangkok • Cruising • Kelang • Singapore • Cruising • Jakarta • Semarang • Surabaya • Bali

613 reviews
Nov 4, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Bangkok,bali & Beyond

Port: Bali • Surabaya • Semarang • Jakarta • Cruising • Singapore • Kelang • Cruising +2 more

613 reviews
Apr 6, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
28 Nights

South Pacific Sojourn

Port: Sydney • Newcastle • Australian Coast • Brisbane • Australian Coast • Whitsundays +19 more

613 reviews
Mar 21, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

78 Nights

Australia,asia & Alaska

Port: Sydney • Newcastle • Australian Coast • Brisbane • Australian Coast • Whitsundays +53 more

613 reviews
Mar 30, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

26 Nights

Southeast Asia

Port: Bali • Surabaya • Semarang • Jakarta • Cruising • Singapore • Kelang • Cruising +10 more

613 reviews
Apr 6, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

26 Nights

Southeast Asia

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Hanoi • Hue • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City +12 more

613 reviews
Oct 18, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

30 Nights

Australia,new Zealand & Indonesia

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Foveaux Strait +21 more

613 reviews
Mar 7, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

26 Nights

Southeast Asia

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Hanoi • Hue • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City +11 more

613 reviews
Oct 21, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Bangkok,bali & Beyond

Port: Bangkok • Gulf of Thailand • Cruising • Kelang • Singapore • Cruising • Jakarta • Semarang +2 more

613 reviews
Nov 1, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Komodo & The Australian Coast

Port: Sydney • Newcastle • Australian Coast • Brisbane • Australian Coast • Whitsundays +10 more

613 reviews
Mar 21, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

30 Nights

Australia,new Zealand & Indonesia

Port: Bali • Lombok • East Nusa Tenggara • Cruising • Darwin • Cruising • Thursday Island • Cruising +19 more

613 reviews
Nov 16, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

28 Nights

South Pacific Sojourn

Port: Sydney • Newcastle • Australian Coast • Brisbane • Australian Coast • Whitsundays +20 more

613 reviews
Mar 30, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

26 Nights

Southeast Asia

Port: Bali • Surabaya • Semarang • Hanoi • Jakarta • Cruising • Singapore • Kelang • Cruising +10 more

613 reviews
Apr 15, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

