Find Carnival Luminosa Cruises to Indonesia

Powered by AI

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Orion (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Orion
The Restaurant on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
Star Theater on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Deluxe Veranda Cabin on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Wintergarden on Viking Orion
Viking Orion

26 Nights

26 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Hanoi • Hue • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City+12 more

636
Oct 30, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Cabins
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Dining
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Activity/Entertainment
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

19 Nights

19 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Lombok • Darwin • Cairns • Brisbane • Sydney

1,810
Nov 6, 2026
Princess Cruises
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium Cabins
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium Dining
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium

12 Nights

12 Nights  Asia12 Nt Bali, Malaysia & Thailand Holiday

Port: Bali • Lombok • Bali • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Singapore

1,762
Dec 22, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium Cabins
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium Dining
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium

11 Nights

11 Nights  AsiaBali, Malaysia & Thailand

Port: Bali • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Singapore

1,762
Jan 2, 2027
Celebrity Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

22 Nights

22 Nights  World CruiseRepositioning Cruise

Port: Singapore • Surabaya • Bali • Lombok • Komodo Island • Waingapu • Perth • Busselton+6 more

825
Nov 18, 2025
Oceania Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  AsiaBangkok,bali & Beyond

Port: Bali • Surabaya • Semarang • Jakarta • Cruising • Singapore • Kelang • Cruising+2 more

269
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

30 Nights

30 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia,new Zealand & Indonesia

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Foveaux Strait+21 more

636
Feb 22, 2027
Viking Ocean Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Ho Chi Minh City • Nha Trang • Singapore • South China Sea+4 more

282
Nov 28, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

13 Nights

13 Nights  AsiaBali, Malaysia & Thailand

Port: Singapore • Phuket • Langkawi • Penang • Kelang • Bali • Lombok • Bali

1,762
Celebrity Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific

Port: Bali • Lembar • Komodo Island • Darwin • Cooktown • Cairns • Townsville • Brisbane

2,194
Apr 9, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

22 Nights

22 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Sydney • Townsville • Cairns • Thursday Island • Darwin • Kupang+6 more

428
Mar 26, 2025
Oceania Cruises

59 Nights

59 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Kona • Tahiti • Moorea • Apia, Samoa • Suva+17 more

1,041
Jan 21, 2026
Princess Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Auckland • Brisbane • Airlie Beach • Cairns • Cooktown • Darwin • Komodo Island • Lembar+1 more

2,194
Mar 1, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

154 Nights

154 Nights  World Cruise154 Night World Cruise

Port: Miami • Caribbean Sea • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Pacific Ocean • Puntarenas+98 more

411
Jan 10, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Australia & New ZealandSingapore To Brisbane Cruise

Port: Singapore • Bali • Darwin • Cairns • Airlie Beach • Brisbane

1,516
Dec 1, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.