Indian Ocean Luxury Cruises

Indian Ocean Luxury Cruises

We found you 51 cruises

Seabourn Encore

18 Nights
Jewels Of India & Arabia

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Kelang • Penang • Phuket •

Galle • Colombo • Mumbai • Muscat • Doha

+2 more

134 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Bougainville

7 Nights
Indian Ocean Cruise

Ports:Doha (leaving) • Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Khasab •

Daymaniyat Islands • Sur • Muscat

11 Reviews
Ponant
Ponant
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

36 Nights
India, Arabia, Egypt & Holy Land

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Kelang • Penang • Phuket •

Galle • Colombo • Mumbai • Muscat • Doha

+11 more

134 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Jacques Cartier

9 Nights
Indian Ocean Cruise

Ports:Mumbai (leaving) • Marmago • Kochi • Trivandrum •

Galle • Colombo

3 Reviews
Ponant
Ponant
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

30 Nights
Arabia, India, Thailand, Cambodia & Vietnam Holida...

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Sir Bani Yas Island • Mumbai •

Kochi • Sabang • Phuket • Langkawi • Singapore

+7 more

134 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Indian Ocean Cruise

Ports:Port Louis (leaving) • Guadeloupe • Nosy Be •

Sarodrano • Toliara • Belo Sur Mer • Mahajanga

+4 more

10 Reviews
Ponant
Ponant
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

35 Nights
India, Arabia, Egypt & Holy Land

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Kelang • Penang • Phuket •

Galle • Colombo • Muscat • Doha

+11 more

134 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights
Jewels Of India & Arabia

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Kelang • Penang • Phuket •

Galle • Colombo • Muscat • Doha

+2 more

134 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Indian Ocean Cruise

Ports:Seychelles (leaving) • Curieuse Island • Aride •

Seychelles • Rémire island

+7 more

10 Reviews
Ponant
Ponant
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Indian Ocean Cruise

Ports:Port Louis (leaving) • Samos • Natal •

Toamasina • Guadeloupe • Mathurin • Port Louis

10 Reviews
Ponant
Ponant
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Indian Ocean Cruise

Ports:Zanzibar (leaving) • Misali Island •

Pemba Island • Kilwa • Assumption Island

+4 more

10 Reviews
Ponant
Ponant
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
Arabia, Egypt & Holy Land

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Khor Al fakkan • Salalah •

Safaga • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Aqaba • Suez Canal

+3 more

134 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

32 Nights
Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, India & Arabia

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • Hanoi • Da Nang •

Ho Chi Minh City • Sihanoukville • Ko Kood

+12 more

134 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Indian Ocean Cruise

Ports:Seychelles (leaving) • Astove • Seychelles •

Assumption Island • Kilwa • Pemba Island

+2 more

11 Reviews
Ponant
Ponant
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Indian Ocean Cruise

Ports:Seychelles (leaving) • Saint François Island •

Seychelles • Astove • Assumption Island • Kilwa

+3 more

10 Reviews
Ponant
Ponant
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

