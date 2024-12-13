What are some things to do in the Indian Ocean?

Cruisers to the Indian Ocean can expect to lay back on the dreamlike beaches of the Seychelles with the option to snorkel and dive the clear waters along The Underwater Trail. Take a culinary excursion to learn about the use of Madagascar's famous vanilla. Or sip tea and explore the temples of Colombo in Sri Lanka. This region offers a convergence of pristine natural beauty and culture that will make it memorable.