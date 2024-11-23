Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

India Cruise Deals

India Cruise Deals

We found you 20 cruises

14 Nights

India, Sri Lanka & Thailand

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Penang • Phuket • Hambantota • Colombo • Kochi • Goa • Mumbai

1,748 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Mumbai • Goa • Mangalore • Kochi • Colombo • Hobart • Sabang • Singapore

161 reviews
Nov 14, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices
Nautica
Nautica
Nautica Cabins
Nautica
Nautica Dining
Nautica
Nautica Activity/Entertainment
Nautica
Nautica
Nautica

85 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Raiatea • Tahiti +48 more

410 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas Cabins
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas Dining
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

14 Nights

Spice Route Cruise

Port: Dubai • Mumbai • Kochi • Phuket • Penang • Singapore

2,887 reviews
Nov 7, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

30 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Fujairah • Muscat • Mumbai • Goa • Mangalore • Kochi • Maldives • Seychelles +5 more

410 reviews
Dec 20, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

India, Sri Lanka & Thailand

Port: Mumbai • Goa • Colombo • Hambantota • Phuket • Penang • Kelang • Singapore

1,748 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

35 Nights

Repositioning Cruise

Port: Singapore • Malacca • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Bay of Bengal • Hambantota +17 more

410 reviews
Apr 17, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

71 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Singapore • Malacca • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Bay of Bengal • Hambantota +49 more

410 reviews
Apr 17, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

36 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Mumbai • Goa • Mangalore • Kochi • Maldives • Colombo • Hambantota • Phuket • Langkawi +12 more

303 reviews
Mar 11, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

61 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Singapore • Malacca • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Bay of Bengal • Hambantota +39 more

410 reviews
Apr 17, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Sabang • Hobart • Colombo • Kochi • Mumbai • Muscat • Abu Dhabi +2 more

81 reviews
Apr 8, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices

17 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Port Louis • Kochi • Colombo • Hobart • Phuket • Penang • Kelang • Singapore

161 reviews
Nov 21, 2024
Azamara
View All Prices

18 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Singapore • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Colombo • Kochi +3 more

303 reviews
Feb 21, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

156 Nights

156 Night Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Gulf of Papagayo • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador • Manta +72 more

81 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices

14 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Mumbai • Mangalore • Colombo • Hambantota • Trincomalee • Phuket • Langkawi • Kelang +1 more

234 reviews
Dec 8, 2024
Silversea
View All Prices

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cheap India Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to India. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for India cruises. Save up to 46% on last minute India cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular India cruises often sail to Cape Town, Kochi (Cochin), Durban, Malacca and Richards Bay during their cruise itinerary. India cruises could leave from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore and Tahiti. Most commonly, India cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 4th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.