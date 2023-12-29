  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

India Luxury Cruises

India Luxury Cruises

We found you 97 cruises

Riviera

16 Nights
Repositioning Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Kelang • Penang • Phuket •

Sabang • Colombo • Kochi • Mangalore • Goa

+4 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Insignia

20 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Kelang • Penang •

Langkawi • Phuket • Hambantota • Colombo

+6 more

223 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Riviera

10 Nights
Repositioning Cruise

Ports:Abu Dhabi (leaving) • Doha •

Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai • Khasab • Muscat

+2 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Riviera

45 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Abu Dhabi (leaving) • Doha •

Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai • Khasab • Muscat

+27 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

18 Nights
Jewels Of India & Arabia

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Kelang • Penang • Phuket •

Galle • Colombo • Mumbai • Muscat • Doha

+2 more

134 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

36 Nights
India, Arabia, Egypt & Holy Land

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Kelang • Penang • Phuket •

Galle • Colombo • Mumbai • Muscat • Doha

+11 more

134 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

70 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Alexandria • Suez Canal •

Safaga • Eilat • Aqaba • Jeddah • Muscat

+31 more

139 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

132 Nights
132 Night World Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Caribbean Sea • Cartagena •

Panama Canal • Pacific Ocean • Puntarenas

+83 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

72 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Mumbai (leaving) • Goa • Mangalore • Kochi •

Maldives • Colombo • Hambantota • Phuket

+45 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

121 Nights
121 Night Viking World Journeys

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Santa Barbara •

Pacific Ocean • Kauai • Honolulu

+83 more

1,197 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

58 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Yokohama (leaving) • Shimizu • Osaka • Kochi •

East China Sea • Ryukyu Island • Taipei

+38 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

17 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Fujairah • Muscat • Mumbai •

Goa • Mangalore • Kochi • Colombo • Hobart

+4 more

139 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

31 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Yokohama (leaving) • Shimizu • Osaka • Kochi •

East China Sea • Ryukyu Island • Taipei

+19 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Indian Ocean Cruise

Ports:Mumbai (leaving) • Marmago • Kochi • Trivandrum •

Galle • Colombo

3 Reviews
Ponant
Ponant
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

30 Nights
Arabia, India, Thailand, Cambodia & Vietnam Holida...

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Sir Bani Yas Island • Mumbai •

Kochi • Sabang • Phuket • Langkawi • Singapore

+7 more

134 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

India Luxury Cruises

India Family Friendly Cruises

India Gay & Lesbian Cruises

India Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises

India Singles Cruises

India Cruises for the Disabled

India Senior Citizen Cruises

India Fitness & Health Cruises

India Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map