India Fitness Cruises

India Fitness Cruises

We found you 65 cruises

Celebrity Millennium

12 Nights
Spice Route Cruise

Ports:Mumbai (leaving) • Goa • Colombo • Hambantota •

Phuket • Penang • Kelang • Singapore

1,723 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Millennium

14 Nights
India, Sri Lanka & Thailand

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Kelang • Penang • Phuket •

Hambantota • Colombo • Kochi • Goa • Mumbai

1,723 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam

128 Nights
128-day Grand World Voyage

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Scarborough •

Devil's Island • Amazon River • Equator

+53 more

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
Celebrity Millennium

12 Nights
Spice Route Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Penang • Phuket •

Hambantota • Colombo • Kochi • Mumbai

1,723 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
15 Nights
Repo - Asia

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Kelang • Penang • Phuket •

Colombo • Kochi • Mangalore • Mormugao • Muscat

+3 more

2,149 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
15 Nights
15n Ultimate India, Sri Lanka & Malaysia

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Kelang • Penang •

Hambantota • Colombo • Kochi • Mormugao

+3 more

1,665 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
13 Nights
Spice Route Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Penang • Phuket •

Hambantota • Colombo • Kochi • Goa • Mumbai

1,723 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
132 Nights
132 Night World Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Caribbean Sea • Cartagena •

Panama Canal • Pacific Ocean • Puntarenas

+83 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
14 Nights
Spice Route Cruise

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Muscat • Mumbai • Kochi •

Phuket • Penang • Singapore

2,846 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
8 Nights
Pacific Asia Cruise

Ports:Mumbai (leaving) • Kochi • Agatti Islands •

Mumbai • Mormugao • Mumbai

121 Reviews
Costa Cruises
Costa Cruises
40 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Toulon • Florence • Rome •

Naples • Taormina • Malta • Mediterranean Sea

+19 more

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
14 Nights
India, Sri Lanka & Thailand

Ports:Mumbai (leaving) • Goa • Kochi • Colombo •

Hambantota • Phuket • Penang • Kelang

+1 more

1,723 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
18 Nights
Fremantle To Mumbai

Ports:Perth (leaving) • Lacepedes Islands • Bali •

Singapore • Sabang • Colombo • Mormugao

+1 more

6 Reviews
Crystal
Cruise Critic Favorite

20 Nights
Repositioning Cruise

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Fujairah • Mumbai • Goa •

Mangalore • Kochi • Colombo • Hambantota

+6 more

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
30 Nights
Africa Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Kelang • Langkawi •

Phuket • Galle • Colombo • Kochi • Mangalore

+13 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
