Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

March 2026 Cruises to India

March 2026 Cruises to India

We found you 7 cruises

120 Nights

120 Night World Cruise

Port: San Diego • Honolulu • Kailua • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Moorea • Tahiti • Bora Bora +60 more

123 reviews
Mar 7, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Mumbai • Goa • Mangalore • Kochi • Maldives • Colombo • Hambantota • Phuket • Langkawi +4 more

304 reviews
Mar 11, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

48 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Perth • Exmouth • Broome • Darwin • Lombok • Bali • Singapore • Kelang • Phuket +11 more

67 reviews
Mar 14, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

17 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Phuket • Trincomalee • Galle • Colombo • Kochi • Mumbai

67 reviews
Mar 30, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices
Sponsored

Labor Day Sale: Cruise From $229 & More

  • Book With Our Lowest Prices
  • Cruise From $229
  • Plus, Kids Sail Free*
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Seychelles • Maldives • Colombo • Trincomalee • Hambantota • Kochi • Mormugao • Mumbai

274 reviews
Mar 7, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Mumbai • Salalah • Jeddah • Yanbu, Ras Al Abyadh • Suez Canal • Rhodes +2 more

274 reviews
Mar 22, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

36 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Mumbai • Goa • Mangalore • Kochi • Maldives • Colombo • Hambantota • Phuket • Langkawi +12 more

304 reviews
Mar 11, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

November 2024 Cruises to India

November 2024 Cruises to India

December 2024 Cruises to India

December 2024 Cruises to India

February 2025 Cruises to India

February 2025 Cruises to India

March 2025 Cruises to India

March 2025 Cruises to India

April 2025 Cruises to India

April 2025 Cruises to India

May 2025 Cruises to India

May 2025 Cruises to India

July 2025 Cruises to India

July 2025 Cruises to India

October 2025 Cruises to India

October 2025 Cruises to India

November 2025 Cruises to India

November 2025 Cruises to India

December 2025 Cruises to India

December 2025 Cruises to India

January 2026 Cruises to India

January 2026 Cruises to India

February 2026 Cruises to India

February 2026 Cruises to India

March 2026 Cruises to India

March 2026 Cruises to India

April 2026 Cruises to India

April 2026 Cruises to India

May 2026 Cruises to India

May 2026 Cruises to India

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 7th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.