April 2026 Cruises to India

Powered by AI

We found you 7 cruises

Oceania's new Vista docked alongside in Valletta, Malta on May 8, 2023 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Drinks in Martinis on Deck 6 aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Sailing the Mediterranean aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Stateroom aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista

16 Nights

16 Nights  World CruiseRepositioning Cruise

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Phuket • Colombo • Kochi • Mumbai • Muscat • Khasab • Abu Dhabi • Dubai

139
Apr 27, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Azamara Onward (Photo: Azamara)
Azamara Onward
Aqualina on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Onward
White Night Deck Party on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Onward
The Club Ocean Suite on Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Onward

16 Nights

16 Nights  Indian OceanIndian Ocean Cruise

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Sabang • Hambantota • Colombo • Kochi • Maldives • Seychelles

88
Apr 8, 2026
Azamara
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silversea's Silver Dawn on its sea trials (Photo: Silversea Cruises)
Silver Dawn
Otium room service menu on Silver Dawn (Photo/Chris Gray Faust)
Silver Dawn
Champagne in Otium Thermal Suite on Silver Dawn (Photo/Chris Gray Faust)
Silver Dawn
Otium Bath Experience on Silver Dawn (Photo/Chris Gray Faust)
Silver Dawn

15 Nights

15 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Mumbai • Salalah • Safaga • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Jerusalem • Haifa

68
Apr 16, 2026
Silversea
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Serenity (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Serenity

15 Nights

15 Nights  AfricaSingapore To Mumbai

Port: Singapore • Kelang • George Town, Penang • Phuket • Port Blair • Hambantota • Colombo+3 more

30
Apr 11, 2026
Crystal
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

30 Nights

30 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Langkawi • Phuket • Galle • Colombo • Kochi • Mangalore • Mormugao+12 more

411
Apr 9, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

53 Nights

53 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Langkawi • Phuket • Galle • Colombo • Kochi • Mangalore • Mormugao+31 more

411
Apr 9, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

13 Nights

13 Nights  AfricaCse-013-260426

Port: Mumbai • Khasab • Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Fujairah • Muscat • Salalah • Jeddah

30
Apr 26, 2026
Crystal

Related Cruises

February 2025 Cruises to India

February 2025 Cruises to India

March 2025 Cruises to India

March 2025 Cruises to India

April 2025 Cruises to India

April 2025 Cruises to India

July 2025 Cruises to India

July 2025 Cruises to India

October 2025 Cruises to India

October 2025 Cruises to India

November 2025 Cruises to India

November 2025 Cruises to India

December 2025 Cruises to India

December 2025 Cruises to India

January 2026 Cruises to India

January 2026 Cruises to India

February 2026 Cruises to India

February 2026 Cruises to India

March 2026 Cruises to India

March 2026 Cruises to India

April 2026 Cruises to India

April 2026 Cruises to India

May 2026 Cruises to India

May 2026 Cruises to India

June 2026 Cruises to India

June 2026 Cruises to India

August 2026 Cruises to India

August 2026 Cruises to India

September 2026 Cruises to India

September 2026 Cruises to India

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 21st, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.