Last Minute Cruise Deals to India

Powered by AI

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest Cabins
Azamara Quest
Dining on Azamara Quest (Photo: Azamara Club Cruises)
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest Activity/Entertainment
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

18 Nights

18 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Jamestown • Banjul • Dakar • Gran Canaria

746
Feb 21, 2025
Azamara
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Island Princess
Island Princess Cabins
Island Princess
Couples Playing Blackjack on Island Princess (Photo: Princess)
Island Princess
Island Princess
Island Princess

54 Nights

54 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Mindelo • Madeira • Gibraltar • Syracuse • Pireaus • Volos • Patmos+18 more

1,251
Mar 9, 2025
Princess Cruises
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest Cabins
Azamara Quest
Dining on Azamara Quest (Photo: Azamara Club Cruises)
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest Activity/Entertainment
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

12 Nights

12 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Durban • Richards Bay • Port Elizabeth • Mossel Bay • Cape Town

746
Feb 9, 2025
Azamara
Silver Spirit
Silver Spirit
Silver Spirit Cabins
Silver Spirit
Silver Spirit Dining
Silver Spirit
Silver Spirit Activity/Entertainment
Silver Spirit
Silver Spirit
Silver Spirit

15 Nights

15 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Port Elizabeth • East London • Richards Bay+2 more

373
Silversea
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

69 Nights

69 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Mindelo • Madeira • Gibraltar • Syracuse • Pireaus • Volos • Patmos+24 more

1,251
Mar 9, 2025
Princess Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Dakar • Puerto del Rosario • Palermo • Rome

432
Apr 16, 2025
MSC Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Maputo • Nosy Be • Antsiranana • Seychelles

373
Mar 9, 2025
Silversea

20 Nights

20 Nights  World CruiseRound World Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Cape Verde • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Cádiz • Barcelona

171
Mar 20, 2025
Costa Cruises

22 Nights

22 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Cotonou • Lome • Banjul • Dakar • Las Palmas

163
Jan 28, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line

22 Nights

22 Nights  World CruiseRound World Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Cape Verde • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Cádiz • Barcelona+2 more

171
Mar 20, 2025
Costa Cruises

19 Nights

19 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Dakar • Puerto del Rosario • Palermo • Rome • Genoa

432
Apr 16, 2025
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

12 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Port Elizabeth • Richards Bay • Durban • Mossel Bay • Cape Town

746
Jan 28, 2025
Azamara

23 Nights

23 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Luanda • Accra • Takoradi • Banjul • Dakar • Lanzarote+1 more

68
Mar 11, 2025
Silversea

23 Nights

23 Nights  World CruiseRound World Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Cape Verde • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Cádiz • Barcelona+3 more

171
Mar 20, 2025
Costa Cruises

21 Nights

21 Nights  World CruiseRound World Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Cape Verde • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Cádiz • Barcelona+1 more

171
Mar 20, 2025
Costa Cruises

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.