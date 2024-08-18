Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Iceland Cruise Deals

Iceland Cruise Deals

We found you 37 cruises

16 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Pond Inlet • Cape Hay • Auyuituq • Cape Dyer • Pangnirtung • Kekerten Island +11 more

9 reviews
Aug 18, 2024
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

15 Nights

Iceland & Greenland Cruise

Port: Southampton • Greenock • Reykjavik • Qaqortoq • Nuuk • Sydney • Halifax • Boston

1,572 reviews
Aug 30, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

14 Nights

Europe - Iceland

Port: Reykjavik • Greenland • Nanortalik • Isafjord • Akureyri • Seydisfjordur • Olden • Bergen +3 more

2,614 reviews
Sep 1, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Volendam
Volendam
Volendam Cabins
Volendam
Volendam Dining
Volendam
Volendam Activity/Entertainment
Volendam
Volendam
Volendam

25 Nights

Canada New England Greenland & Iceland

Port: Boston • Eastport • Sydney • Corner Brook • Red Bay • Qaqortoq • Isafjord • Akureyri +11 more

600 reviews
Jul 12, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

26 Nights

British Isles & Iceland Explorer

Port: Reykjavik • Isafjord • Akureyri • Seydisfjordur • Norwegian Sea • Torshavn • North Sea +16 more

249 reviews
Aug 7, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Nights

Voyage Of The Vikings

Port: Rotterdam • Cobh • Dun Laoghaire • Belfast • Djupivogur • Reykjavik • Qaqortoq • St. Anthony +3 more

1,035 reviews
Aug 5, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Europe - Iceland

Port: Reykjavik • Grundarfjordur • Akureyri • Isafjord • Nanortalik • Qaqortoq • Greenland +1 more

2,614 reviews
Aug 22, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Europe - Iceland

Port: New York • Halifax • Saint-Pierre • St. John's • Nuuk • Paamiut • Qaqortoq • Akureyri • Isafjord +1 more

2,614 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights

Voyage Of The Vikings

Port: Boston • Portland • Sydney • Corner Brook • Red Bay • Paamiut • Nanortalik • Isafjord +4 more

1,035 reviews
Jul 19, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Europe - Iceland

Port: Southampton • Brugge • Amsterdam • Bergen • Geiranger • Alesund • Akureyri • Isafjord +1 more

371 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

21 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: New York • Southampton • Brugge • Olden • Innvikfjorden • Nordfjordeid • Skjolden +5 more

1,367 reviews
Jul 28, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Europe - Iceland

Port: Reykjavik • Isafjord • Akureyri • Alesund • Geiranger • Bergen • Amsterdam • Brugge +1 more

371 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iceland Intensive Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Djupivogur • Seydisfjordur • Akureyri • Isafjord • Reykjavik

2,113 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Europe - Iceland

Port: Reykjavik • Isafjord • Akureyri • Alesund • Flam • Bergen • Amsterdam • Brugge +1 more

371 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Northern Isles

Port: Reykjavik • Grundarfjordur • Stornoway • Kirkwall • Rotterdam

130 reviews
Sep 7, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cheap Iceland Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Iceland. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Iceland cruises. Save up to 71% on last minute Iceland cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Iceland cruises often sail to Brugge (Bruges), Amsterdam, Boston, Lerwick (Shetland Islands) and Kirkwall during their cruise itinerary. Iceland cruises could leave from Southampton, Manhattan, New York, London and the East Coast. Most commonly, Iceland cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 4th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.