Iceland Cruises

Reykjavik (Photo:Leonid Andronov/Shutterstock)

About Iceland Cruises

Embark on a remarkable journey to Iceland and experience a multitude of captivating sights. Explore the breathtaking jet black beaches of Reynisfjara on the south coast, marvel at the majestic mountains in the remote Eastfjords, and discover the charms of Akureyri in the north.

Typical Iceland cruise itineraries include visits to Reykjavik, Akureyri, and Invergordon in Scotland. The best time to cruise to Iceland is from May to September, with June offering long daylight hours perfect for whale watching, and September providing ideal conditions to witness Iceland's mesmerizing Northern Lights.

Several cruise lines, including Windstar Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Holland America Line (HAL), Oceania Cruises and Viking Ocean Cruises offer voyages to Iceland. To find the ideal Iceland cruise for you, explore Cruise Critic's comprehensive cruise pricing and information below for easy comparison.

Set sail for the extraordinary beauty of Iceland and create memories to last a lifetime. Book your Iceland cruise today!

  • More about Iceland

  • What is the best time to cruise to Iceland?

  • Which cruise lines go to Iceland?

We found you 369 cruises

7 Nights

Iceland's Natural Beauty

Port: Reykjavik • Heimaey • Djupivogur • Seydisfjordur • Akureyri • Isafjord • Reykjavik

159 reviews
Aug 10, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iceland's Natural Beauty

Port: Reykjavik • Isafjord • Akureyri • Seydisfjordur • Djupivogur • Heimaey • Reykjavik

159 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Europe - Iceland

Port: Reykjavik • Djupivogur • Akureyri • Isafjord • Qaqortoq • Paamiut • Nuuk • Reykjavik

2,621 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Iceland Intensive Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Djupivogur • Seydisfjordur • Akureyri • Isafjord • Reykjavik

2,119 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Labor Day Sale: Cruise From $229 & More

  • Book With Our Lowest Prices
  • Cruise From $229
  • Plus, Kids Sail Free*
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

11 Nights

Norway Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Grundarfjordur • Isafjord • Akureyri • Seydisfjordur • Djupivogur +3 more

304 reviews
Jul 31, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

13 Nights

Europe - Iceland

Port: Reykjavik • Isafjord • Akureyri • Spitsbergen • Honnigsvag • Alesund • Bergen • Kristiansund +1 more

2,621 reviews
May 26, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Greenland & Iceland Cruise

Port: Bayonne • Halifax • St. John's • Qaqortoq • Prince Christian Sound • Akureyri • Isafjord +1 more

2,119 reviews
Jul 6, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Repo - Transatlantic

Port: Quebec City • Baie-Comeau • Gaspe • Saint-Pierre • St. John's • Reykjavik • Belfast +5 more

2,372 reviews
Aug 29, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

15 Nights

Iceland & Greenland Cruise

Port: Southampton • Greenock • Reykjavik • Qaqortoq • Nuuk • Sydney • Halifax • Boston

1,574 reviews
Aug 30, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

14 Nights

Repo - Transatlantic

Port: New York • Halifax • Saint-Pierre • St. John's • Reykjavik • Belfast • Liverpool • Le Havre +1 more

374 reviews
Apr 27, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Southampton • Brugge • Amsterdam • Bergen • Geiranger • Alesund • Akureyri • Isafjord +1 more

374 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Europe - Iceland

Port: Reykjavik • Djupivogur • Akureyri • Isafjord • Qaqortoq • Nanortalik • St. John's +3 more

2,621 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Europe - Iceland

Port: Southampton • Edinburgh • Invergordon • Bergen • Alesund • Akureyri • Isafjord • Reykjavik

2,621 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Reykjavik Roundtrip

Port: Reykjavik • Grundarfjordur • Bolungarvik • Akureyri • Seydisfjordur • Hofn • Heimaey +1 more

27 reviews
Jun 19, 2025
View All Prices

23 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Malaga • Gibraltar • Seville • Vigo • Southampton • Greenock • Akureyri • Isafjord +4 more

742 reviews
Jul 10, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

More about Iceland

What is the best time to cruise to Iceland?

The best time to cruise to Iceland is May through September.

Which cruise lines go to Iceland?

Popular lines such as Windstar Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Holland America Line (HAL), Oceania Cruises and Viking Ocean Cruises are just a few of the cruise lines that sail to Iceland.

What are some things to do in Iceland?

From each of Iceland's ports, excursions offer a glimpse into what this almost-Arctic country has to offer. If you're into outdoor exploring, Iceland's capital city of Reykjavik is home to the Blue Lagoon and offers a variety of bus tours to the South Coast, the Golden Circle and more. The charming town of Akureyri offers excellent whale watching and a chance to take a dip in Lake Mývatn's hot springs. Read our article on activities and other things to do on a cruise to Iceland.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Iceland?

You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to Iceland.

What should I pack for a cruise to Iceland?

There are a few items you'll be thankful you packed for your Iceland trip. Though "ice" is in its name, Iceland experiences a lot of rainy days, so be sure to make room in your suitcase for a waterproof jacket and shoes. If you're planning on walking or trekking, be sure to bring a pair of hiking shoes that can withstand the country's terrain, which includes volcanoes, thermal springs and hills.

