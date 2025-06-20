Embark on a remarkable journey to Iceland and experience a multitude of captivating sights. Explore the breathtaking jet black beaches of Reynisfjara on the south coast, marvel at the majestic mountains in the remote Eastfjords, and discover the charms of Akureyri in the north.

Typical Iceland cruise itineraries include visits to Reykjavik, Akureyri, and Invergordon in Scotland. The best time to cruise to Iceland is from May to September, with June offering long daylight hours perfect for whale watching, and September providing ideal conditions to witness Iceland's mesmerizing Northern Lights.

Several cruise lines, including Windstar Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Holland America Line (HAL), Oceania Cruises and Viking Ocean Cruises offer voyages to Iceland. To find the ideal Iceland cruise for you, explore Cruise Critic's comprehensive cruise pricing and information below for easy comparison.

