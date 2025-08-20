Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Viking Mars Cruises to Iceland

Find Viking Mars Cruises to Iceland

We found you 5 cruises

7 Nights

Iceland's Natural Beauty

Port: Reykjavik • Isafjord • Akureyri • Seydisfjordur • Djupivogur • Heimaey • Reykjavik

150 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iceland's Natural Beauty

Port: Reykjavik • Heimaey • Djupivogur • Seydisfjordur • Akureyri • Isafjord • Reykjavik

150 reviews
Aug 10, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Iconic Iceland,greenland & Canada

Port: Reykjavik • Heimaey • Djupivogur • Seydisfjordur • Akureyri • Isafjord +9 more

150 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Iceland,british Isles & Iberia

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Alboran Sea • Malaga • Cruising • Lisbon • Barca d'Alva • La Coruna +6 more

150 reviews
Jun 4, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Sea the Caribbean like never before

  • Stretch your sea legs with Longer Caribbean Escapes
  • Up to 11-night getaways from Miami & San Juan
  • Discover hidden gems in brand new ports in Colombia & Barbados
  • Ultimate, kid-free relaxation - no nickel and diming

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Iceland,british Isles & Iberia

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Alboran Sea • Malaga • Cruising • Lisbon • Porto • La Coruna +6 more

150 reviews
Jun 8, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Silversea Silver Wind Cruises to Iceland

Silversea Silver Wind Cruises to Iceland

198 Reviews
Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to Iceland

Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to Iceland

396 Reviews
Maud Cruises to Iceland

Maud Cruises to Iceland

106 Reviews
Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to Iceland

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to Iceland

1,371 Reviews
Emerald Princess Cruises to Iceland

Emerald Princess Cruises to Iceland

1,888 Reviews
Hurtigruten Fram Cruises to Iceland

Hurtigruten Fram Cruises to Iceland

77 Reviews
Azamara Quest Cruises to Iceland

Azamara Quest Cruises to Iceland

737 Reviews
Oceania Marina Cruises to Iceland

Oceania Marina Cruises to Iceland

831 Reviews
L'Austral Cruises to Iceland

L'Austral Cruises to Iceland

114 Reviews
Costa Favolosa Cruises to Iceland

Costa Favolosa Cruises to Iceland

103 Reviews
MSC Preziosa Cruises to Iceland

MSC Preziosa Cruises to Iceland

391 Reviews
Viking Sky Cruises to Iceland

Viking Sky Cruises to Iceland

1,216 Reviews
Oceania Sirena Cruises to Iceland

Oceania Sirena Cruises to Iceland

303 Reviews
Spitsbergen Cruises to Iceland

Spitsbergen Cruises to Iceland

39 Reviews
Norwegian Prima Cruises to Iceland

Norwegian Prima Cruises to Iceland

372 Reviews
World Navigator Cruises to Iceland

World Navigator Cruises to Iceland

34 Reviews
SH Vega Cruises to Iceland

SH Vega Cruises to Iceland

71 Reviews
Seven Seas Grandeur Cruises to Iceland

Seven Seas Grandeur Cruises to Iceland

24 Reviews
Viking Saturn Cruises to Iceland

Viking Saturn Cruises to Iceland

85 Reviews
Silver Endeavour Cruises to Iceland

Silver Endeavour Cruises to Iceland

9 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 12th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.