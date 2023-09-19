  • Newsletter
Cruises from New York to Iceland

Cruises from New York to Iceland

We found you 26 cruises

Norwegian Pearl

14 Nights
Repo - Transatlantic

Ports:New York (leaving) • Halifax • Reykjavik •

Belfast • Cobh • Isle of Portland • Le Havre

+1 more

2,392 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Prima

15 Nights
Repo - Transatlantic

Ports:New York (leaving) • Halifax • Reykjavik •

Amsterdam • Brugge • Le Havre • Southampton

258 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star

14 Nights
Europe - Iceland

Ports:New York (leaving) • Halifax • Saint-Pierre •

St. John's • Nuuk • Paamiut • Qaqortoq

+3 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Pearl

14 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:New York (leaving) • Halifax • Saint-Pierre •

St. John's • Reykjavik • Belfast • Dublin

+2 more

2,392 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Virgin Voyages

14 Nights
Iconic Iceland,greenland & Canada

Ports:New York (leaving) • Atlantic Ocean • Cruising •

St. Lawrence River • L'Anse aux Meadows

+10 more

88 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

83 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Martha's Vineyard • Boston •

Portland • Bar Harbor • Saint John • Halifax

+66 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

21 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Halifax • Corner Brook •

St. Anthony • Qaqortoq • Nanortalik • Reykjavik

+5 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

51 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Cape Cod • Boston •

Bar Harbor • Halifax • Sydney • Corner Brook

+40 more

223 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

31 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Halifax • Corner Brook •

St. Anthony • Qaqortoq • Nanortalik • Reykjavik

+12 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Iconic Iceland,greenland & Canada

Ports:New York (leaving) • Atlantic Ocean • Cruising •

St. Lawrence River • L'Anse aux Meadows

+10 more

2,035 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

28 Nights
Greenland,iceland,norway & Beyond

Ports:New York (leaving) • Atlantic Ocean • Cruising •

St. Lawrence River • L'Anse aux Meadows

+21 more

2,035 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Cape Cod • Boston •

Bar Harbor • Halifax • Sydney • Corner Brook

+7 more

223 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Iconic Iceland,greenland & Canada

Ports:New York (leaving) • Atlantic Ocean • Cruising •

St. Lawrence River • L'Anse aux Meadows

+10 more

102 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Iconic Iceland,greenland & Canada

Ports:New York (leaving) • Atlantic Ocean • Cruising •

St. Lawrence River • L'Anse aux Meadows

+10 more

1,197 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Repo - Transatlantic

Ports:New York (leaving) • Halifax • Saint-Pierre •

St. John's • Reykjavik • Belfast • Liverpool

+2 more

258 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

