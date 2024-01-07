  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from Barcelona to Iceland

Cruises from Barcelona to Iceland

We found you 9 cruises

Viking Mars

14 Night
Iceland,british Isles & Iberia

102 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
MSC Poesia

112 Night
112 Night World Cruise

497 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Majestic Princess

23 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

705 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Seabourn Quest

103 Night
103-day Grand Europe, British Isles & Viking Passa...

166 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Save 20% on Your Next River Cruise

  • Enjoy 20% off your AmaWaterways river cruise fare
  • Available on select 2023 or 2024 Europe and Mekong river cruises
  • Limited-time offer: Reserve your stateroom before December 31, 2023
  • Europe departures eligible for our special AirPlus rates on flights

AmaWaterways

118 Night
118 Night World Cruise

497 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

127 Night
127 Night World Cruise

497 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

124 Night
124 Night World Cruise

497 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

116 Night
116 Night World Cruise

497 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

44 Night
Grand Voyage: Pole To Pole

585 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

Cruises from Auckland to Iceland

429 Reviews

Cruises from Barcelona to Iceland

2,573 Reviews

Cruises from Boston to Iceland

748 Reviews

Cruises from Dublin to Iceland

341 Reviews

Cruises from Edinburgh to Iceland

219 Reviews

Cruises from Hamburg to Iceland

160 Reviews

Cruises from Dover to Iceland

89 Reviews

Cruises from Greenwich to Iceland

Cruises from Southampton to Iceland

1,089 Reviews

Cruises from Montreal to Iceland

93 Reviews

Cruises from Manhattan to Iceland

1,147 Reviews

Cruises from Oslo to Iceland

428 Reviews

Cruises from Rome to Iceland

2,432 Reviews

Cruises from Sydney to Iceland

763 Reviews

Cruises from Tromso to Iceland

112 Reviews

Cruises from New York to Iceland

Cruises from London to Iceland

Cruises from Warnemunde to Iceland

425 Reviews

Cruises from Ijmuiden to Iceland

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 28th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map