On a bucket list-worthy cruise to Iceland, your journey will consist of an array of sightseeing opportunities around the country. These include the windy, jet black beaches of Reynisfjara on the south coast, sky-high mountains in the remote Eastfjords and Akureyri tours in the north.

Iceland cruise itineraries generally include Reykjavik, Akureyri and Invergordon in Scotland. May through September is the best time to cruise to Iceland. June's long daylight hours make it the perfect month for whale watching, while September is ideal for seeing Iceland's Northern Lights.

Windstar Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Holland America Line (HAL), Oceania Cruises and Viking Ocean Cruises are just a few of the cruise lines that sail to Iceland. Below, check out Cruise Critic's comprehensive cruise pricing and information to compare and find the best Iceland cruise for you.