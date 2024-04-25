More about Iceland
What is the best time to cruise to Iceland?
The best time to cruise to Iceland is May through September.
Which cruise lines go to Iceland?
Popular lines such as Windstar Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Holland America Line (HAL), Oceania Cruises and Viking Ocean Cruises are just a few of the cruise lines that sail to Iceland.
What are some things to do in Iceland?
From each of Iceland's ports, excursions offer a glimpse into what this almost-Arctic country has to offer. If you're into outdoor exploring, Iceland's capital city of Reykjavik is home to the Blue Lagoon and offers a variety of bus tours to the South Coast, the Golden Circle and more. The charming town of Akureyri offers excellent whale watching and a chance to take a dip in Lake Mývatn's hot springs. Read our article on activities and other things to do on a cruise to Iceland.
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Iceland?
You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to Iceland.
What should I pack for a cruise to Iceland?
There are a few items you'll be thankful you packed for your Iceland trip. Though "ice" is in its name, Iceland experiences a lot of rainy days, so be sure to make room in your suitcase for a waterproof jacket and shoes. If you're planning on walking or trekking, be sure to bring a pair of hiking shoes that can withstand the country's terrain, which includes volcanoes, thermal springs and hills.