Iceland Cruises

Reykjavik (Photo:Leonid Andronov/Shutterstock)

About Iceland Cruises

On a bucket list-worthy cruise to Iceland, your journey will consist of an array of sightseeing opportunities around the country. These include the windy, jet black beaches of Reynisfjara on the south coast, sky-high mountains in the remote Eastfjords and Akureyri tours in the north.

Iceland cruise itineraries generally include Reykjavik, Akureyri and Invergordon in Scotland. May through September is the best time to cruise to Iceland. June's long daylight hours make it the perfect month for whale watching, while September is ideal for seeing Iceland's Northern Lights.

Windstar Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Holland America Line (HAL), Oceania Cruises and Viking Ocean Cruises are just a few of the cruise lines that sail to Iceland. Below, check out Cruise Critic's comprehensive cruise pricing and information to compare and find the best Iceland cruise for you.

  • More about Iceland

  • What is the best time to cruise to Iceland?

  • Which cruise lines go to Iceland?

We found you 436 cruises

Norwegian Pearl

14 Night
Repo - Transatlantic

2,392 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Norwegian Star

10 Night
Europe - Iceland

2,566 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Nieuw Statendam

7 Night
Islands Of Iceland & Scotland

250 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Silhouette

11 Night
Iceland & Ireland Cruise

2,064 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
14 Night
Europe - Iceland

2,566 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Iceland & Ireland

2,064 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Norwegian & Icelandic Fjords

250 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Iceland,british Isles & Iberia

102 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Europe - Iceland

2,566 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Iceland & Scotland

170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Norway Cruise

223 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Iceland's Natural Beauty

102 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

15 Night
Repo - Transatlantic

258 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

15 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

705 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Norwegian Fjords & Islands Of Iceland & Scotland

250 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

More about Iceland

What is the best time to cruise to Iceland?

The best time to cruise to Iceland is May through September.

Which cruise lines go to Iceland?

Popular lines such as Windstar Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Holland America Line (HAL), Oceania Cruises and Viking Ocean Cruises are just a few of the cruise lines that sail to Iceland.

What are some things to do in Iceland?

From each of Iceland's ports, excursions offer a glimpse into what this almost-Arctic country has to offer. If you're into outdoor exploring, Iceland's capital city of Reykjavik is home to the Blue Lagoon and offers a variety of bus tours to the South Coast, the Golden Circle and more. The charming town of Akureyri offers excellent whale watching and a chance to take a dip in Lake Mývatn's hot springs. Read our article on activities and other things to do on a cruise to Iceland.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Iceland?

You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to Iceland.

What should I pack for a cruise to Iceland?

There are a few items you'll be thankful you packed for your Iceland trip. Though "ice" is in its name, Iceland experiences a lot of rainy days, so be sure to make room in your suitcase for a waterproof jacket and shoes. If you're planning on walking or trekking, be sure to bring a pair of hiking shoes that can withstand the country's terrain, which includes volcanoes, thermal springs and hills.

