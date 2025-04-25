Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Hawaii Cruise Deals

We found you 23 cruises

9 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: Honolulu • Hilo • Kailua • Vancouver

2,244 reviews
Apr 25, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
17 Nights

Circle Hawaii

Port: Vancouver • Honolulu • Kauai • Kona • Hilo • Vancouver

889 reviews
Oct 5, 2024
Holland America Line
9 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Honolulu • Kauai • Honolulu

767 reviews
Oct 4, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
9 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Kailua • Hilo • Honolulu

2,244 reviews
Sep 22, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,373 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,373 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
16 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Hilo • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Ensenada • Los Angeles

1,615 reviews
Princess Cruises
16 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Kauai • Honolulu • Hilo • Maui • Ensenada • Los Angeles

1,615 reviews
Sep 29, 2024
Princess Cruises
16 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Hilo • Maui • Honolulu • Kauai • Ensenada • San Francisco

1,995 reviews
Apr 4, 2025
Princess Cruises
18 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: San Diego • Hilo • Honolulu • Kauai • Bora Bora • Moorea • Tahiti

81 reviews
Jan 6, 2025
Azamara
16 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Hilo • Maui • Kauai • Honolulu • Ensenada • San Francisco

1,995 reviews
Sep 29, 2024
Princess Cruises
9 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: Honolulu • Hilo • Kailua • Vancouver

759 reviews
May 7, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
35 Nights

Hawaii Tahiti & Marquesas

Port: San Diego • Kona • Maui • Honolulu • Kauai • Fanning Island • Raiatea • Tahiti • Moorea +3 more

889 reviews
Feb 15, 2025
Holland America Line
14 Nights

Hawaii - Other

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Kauai • Hilo • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Moorea • Tahiti

2,179 reviews
Oct 23, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Nights

Journeys - 14-day Hawaii

Port: Los Angeles • Maui • Honolulu • Kauai • Hilo • Ensenada • Los Angeles

78 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Cheap Hawaii Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Hawaii. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Hawaii cruises. Save up to 55% on last minute Hawaii cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Hawaii cruises often sail to Vancouver, Tahiti (Papeete), Moorea, Los Angeles and Kona (Kailua Bay) during their cruise itinerary. Hawaii cruises could leave from Honolulu, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Vancouver. Most commonly, Hawaii cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

