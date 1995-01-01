Set sail for the sun-drenched shores of Hawaii, where each island promises its own slice of paradise! Begin your journey on Oahu, where you can soak up the vibrant beach culture at Waikiki in Honolulu, or reflect on history at Pearl Harbor. Venture next to the Big Island, where Hilo beckons with its authentic charm and rich cultural history, despite the eruptions that have recently closed nearby Volcanoes National Park. Don’t miss Kona for its pristine beaches and premium coffee—the whales and dolphins might just wave hello! Kauai unfolds like a Hollywood movie set with its lush rainforests and the breathtaking "Grand Canyon of the Pacific," not to mention more beaches per mile of coastline than any other island! Meanwhile, Maui enchants with its postcard-perfect beaches and the towering Haleakala volcano. Here, spotting humpback whales and rare monk seals can be part of your everyday experience. Whether you crave adventure or leisure, Hawaii offers endless opportunities to explore from these iconic cruise ports. With cruise departures from California, Seattle, and Vancouver, adventure is just a boarding pass away. The islands’ allure and spirit of aloha await to captivate you on this unforgettable voyage!