February 2026 Cruises to Hawaii

Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,373 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Ship Exterior on Ruby Princess
Ruby Princess
Ruby Princess Cabins
Ruby Princess
Ruby Princess Dining
Ruby Princess
Ruby Princess Activity/Entertainment
Ruby Princess
Ruby Princess
Ruby Princess

16 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Hilo • Ensenada • San Francisco

1,995 reviews
Feb 19, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

35 Nights

Hawaii Tahiti & Marquesas

Port: San Diego • Maui • Hilo • Honolulu • Kauai • Kona • Fanning Island • Raiatea • Tahiti +4 more

974 reviews
Feb 14, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Carnival Radiance (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)
Carnival Radiance
Carnival Radiance (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)
Carnival Radiance
Tequila tasting Ensenada ( Photo by K. Alex Beaven)
Carnival Radiance
Casino on Carnival Radiance ( Photo by K. Alex Beaven)
Carnival Radiance
Cloud 9 Spa Balcony Room on Carnival Radiance
Carnival Radiance

14 Nights

Journeys - 14-day Hawaii

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Maui • Kauai • Hilo • Ensenada • Los Angeles

78 reviews
Feb 7, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

16 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Hilo • Ensenada • Los Angeles

1,885 reviews
Feb 4, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Hilo • Honolulu • Maui • Kauai • Ensenada • Los Angeles

1,885 reviews
Feb 20, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

