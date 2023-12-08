  • Newsletter
Germany Luxury Cruises

We found you 194 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Nautica

12 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Stockholm (leaving) • Helsinki • Saaremaa •

Klaipeda • Gdansk • Berlin • Kiel • Amsterdam

+4 more

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Mariner

83 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Martha's Vineyard • Boston •

Portland • Bar Harbor • Saint John • Halifax

+66 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Victoria

7 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Hamburg • Amsterdam •

Rotterdam • Brugge • Southampton

572 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Victoria

27 Nights
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:Hamburg (leaving) • Rotterdam • Brugge •

Southampton • Seville • Malaga

+12 more

572 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Virgin Voyages

51 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Cape Cod • Boston •

Bar Harbor • Halifax • Sydney • Corner Brook

+40 more

223 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights
Classic Christmas Markets

Ports:Nuremberg (leaving) • Bamberg • Wurzburg •

Wertheim • Frankfurt

50 Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Kiel Canal & The Baltic Sea

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Hamburg • Wismar • Ronne •

Baltiysk • Tallinn • Helsinki • Mariehamn

+1 more

166 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Canada / New England Cruise

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Sydney • New York •

Newport • Boston • Southampton • Hamburg

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

3 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Hamburg (leaving) • Southampton • Le Havre

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Southampton • Hamburg

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Medieval Treasures

Ports:Basel (leaving) • Strasbourg • Rudesheim •

Miltenberg • Kitzingen • Bamberg • Nuremberg

86 Reviews
AmaWaterways
AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Medieval Treasures

Ports:Basel (leaving) • Strasbourg • Rudesheim •

Miltenberg • Volkach • Bamberg • Nuremberg

86 Reviews
AmaWaterways
AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Medieval Treasures

Ports:Basel (leaving) • Strasbourg • Ludwigshafen •

Rudesheim • Wertheim • Volkach • Bamberg

+1 more

86 Reviews
AmaWaterways
AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Scandinavia & Kiel Canal

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Antwerp • Rotterdam • Arendal •

Oslo • Gothenburg • Copenhagen • Nyborg

+2 more

71 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

4 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Hamburg • Southampton

572 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

