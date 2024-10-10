Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find CroisiEurope Victor Hugo Cruises to Germany

Find CroisiEurope Victor Hugo Cruises to Germany

We found you 10 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Nights

The Romantic Rhine Valley And The Rock Of The Lore...

Port: Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Koblenz • Rastatt • Strasbourg

6 reviews
Oct 10, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

7 Nights

From Berlin To Copenhagen: The Baltic Sea And The...

Port: Berlin • Berlin • Eberswalde • Szcezecin • Wolgast • Lauterbach • Stralsund • Copenhagen

6 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

3 Nights

Around The World In Culinary Delights

Port: Strasbourg • Heidelberg • Eberbach • Strasbourg

6 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

11 Nights

From Berlin To Amsterdam

Port: Berlin • Potsdam • Burg • Magdeburg • Anderten • Nienburg • Bremen • Papenburg • Groningen +1 more

6 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

4 Nights

Delightful Christmas Markets In The Neckar Valley

Port: Strasbourg • Heidelberg • Eberbach • Heidelberg • Strasbourg

6 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

7 Nights

From Copenhagen To Berlin: The Baltic Sea And The...

Port: Copenhagen • Greifswald • Wolgast • Szczerin • Lichterfelder • Berlin • Spandau

6 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights

El Rin En Celebraci&oacute;n

Port: Estrasburgo • Oberwesel • Rudesheim • Estrasburgo

6 reviews
Oct 28, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

18 Nights

From Amsterdam To Copenhagen, Explore The Northern...

Port: Amsterdam • Groningen • Oldenburg • Papenburg • Oldenburg • Bremen • Minden • Magdeburg +8 more

6 reviews
Aug 8, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

6 Nights

From Berlin To Stralsund

Port: Berlin • Berlin • Eberswalde • Szcezecin • Wolgast • Lauterbach • Stralsund

6 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

11 Nights

From Amsterdam To Berlin

Port: Amsterdam • Groningen • Oldenburg • Papenburg • Oldenburg • Bremen • Nienburg • Minden +4 more

6 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Scenic Pearl Cruises to Germany

Scenic Pearl Cruises to Germany

120 Reviews
Viking Baldur Cruises to Germany

Viking Baldur Cruises to Germany

154 Reviews
Viking Tor Cruises to Germany

Viking Tor Cruises to Germany

177 Reviews
Viking Var Cruises to Germany

Viking Var Cruises to Germany

222 Reviews
CroisiEurope Lafayette Cruises to Germany

CroisiEurope Lafayette Cruises to Germany

7 Reviews
CroisiEurope La Boheme Cruises to Germany

CroisiEurope La Boheme Cruises to Germany

2 Reviews
CroisiEurope Leonard de Vinci Cruises to Germany

CroisiEurope Leonard de Vinci Cruises to Germany

1 Review
CroisiEurope Beethoven Cruises to Germany

CroisiEurope Beethoven Cruises to Germany

10 Reviews
Viking Modi Cruises to Germany

Viking Modi Cruises to Germany

127 Reviews
CroisiEurope Douce France Cruises to Germany

CroisiEurope Douce France Cruises to Germany

CroisiEurope Modigliani Cruises to Germany

CroisiEurope Modigliani Cruises to Germany

3 Reviews
CroisiEurope Monet Cruises to Germany

CroisiEurope Monet Cruises to Germany

CroisiEurope Symphonie Cruises to Germany

CroisiEurope Symphonie Cruises to Germany

3 Reviews
Oceania Sirena Cruises to Germany

Oceania Sirena Cruises to Germany

300 Reviews
Elbe Princesse Cruises to Germany

Elbe Princesse Cruises to Germany

2 Reviews
Emily Bronte Cruises to Germany

Emily Bronte Cruises to Germany

4 Reviews
Oscar Wilde Cruises to Germany

Oscar Wilde Cruises to Germany

5 Reviews
Silver Dawn Cruises to Germany

Silver Dawn Cruises to Germany

66 Reviews
Geoffrey Chaucer Cruises to Germany

Geoffrey Chaucer Cruises to Germany

George Eliot Cruises to Germany

George Eliot Cruises to Germany

2 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.