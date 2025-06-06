Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Norwegian Dawn Cruises to Germany

Find Norwegian Dawn Cruises to Germany

We found you 8 cruises

Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Cabins
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Dining
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

10 Nights

Europe - Baltic

Port: Oslo • Kristiansund • Aarhus • Copenhagen • Rostock • Gdansk • Visby • Riga • Helsinki +2 more

3,058 reviews
Jun 6, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Cabins
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Dining
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

10 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Southampton • Le Havre • Brugge • Amsterdam • Hamburg • Copenhagen • Rostock • Aarhus • Oslo

3,058 reviews
Sep 9, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Cabins
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Dining
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

9 Nights

Europe - Baltic

Port: Stockholm • Helsinki • Tallinn • Riga • Klaipeda • Gdansk • Rostock • Hamburg +2 more

3,058 reviews
May 28, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Cabins
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Dining
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

11 Nights

Europe - Baltic

Port: Oslo • Kristiansund • Aarhus • Copenhagen • Hamburg • Rostock • Gdansk • Klaipeda • Riga +3 more

3,058 reviews
Sep 19, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Sponsored

Save Up To 20% On Your River Cruise

  • Receive up to 20% cruise savings on select 2024 and 2025 cruises
  • Includes daily excursions, specialty dining, complimentary cocktail ho
  • Combine with AirPlus fixed airfare – $899 for roundtrip Economy
  • Limited-time offer: Reserve your stateroom before September 30, 2024

AmaWaterways

Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Europe - Baltic

Port: Stockholm • Tallinn • Riga • Klaipeda • Gdansk • Rostock • Copenhagen • Amsterdam • London +2 more

3,058 reviews
Sep 30, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Europe - Baltic

Port: Stockholm • Helsinki • Tallinn • Riga • Klaipeda • Gdansk • Rostock • Hamburg • Aarhus +2 more

3,058 reviews
Jun 16, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Europe - Baltic

Port: Le Havre • Brugge • London • Amsterdam • Copenhagen • Rostock • Gdansk • Klaipeda • Riga +3 more

3,058 reviews
May 16, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Rostock • Aarhus • Oslo • Kristiansund • Hamburg • Amsterdam • Brugge +2 more

3,058 reviews
Jun 27, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Avalon Vista Cruises to Germany

Avalon Vista Cruises to Germany

108 Reviews
Scenic Pearl Cruises to Germany

Scenic Pearl Cruises to Germany

120 Reviews
Viking Magni Cruises to Germany

Viking Magni Cruises to Germany

147 Reviews
Viking Tor Cruises to Germany

Viking Tor Cruises to Germany

180 Reviews
Viking Var Cruises to Germany

Viking Var Cruises to Germany

225 Reviews
Viking Idi Cruises to Germany

Viking Idi Cruises to Germany

206 Reviews
CroisiEurope Victor Hugo Cruises to Germany

CroisiEurope Victor Hugo Cruises to Germany

6 Reviews
CroisiEurope Lafayette Cruises to Germany

CroisiEurope Lafayette Cruises to Germany

7 Reviews
CroisiEurope La Boheme Cruises to Germany

CroisiEurope La Boheme Cruises to Germany

2 Reviews
CroisiEurope Leonard de Vinci Cruises to Germany

CroisiEurope Leonard de Vinci Cruises to Germany

1 Review
CroisiEurope Beethoven Cruises to Germany

CroisiEurope Beethoven Cruises to Germany

10 Reviews
CroisiEurope Modigliani Cruises to Germany

CroisiEurope Modigliani Cruises to Germany

3 Reviews
CroisiEurope Monet Cruises to Germany

CroisiEurope Monet Cruises to Germany

CroisiEurope Symphonie Cruises to Germany

CroisiEurope Symphonie Cruises to Germany

3 Reviews
Viking Skirnir Cruises to Germany

Viking Skirnir Cruises to Germany

135 Reviews
Oceania Sirena Cruises to Germany

Oceania Sirena Cruises to Germany

304 Reviews
Elbe Princesse Cruises to Germany

Elbe Princesse Cruises to Germany

2 Reviews
MSC Virtuosa Cruises to Germany

MSC Virtuosa Cruises to Germany

275 Reviews
Viking Herja Cruises to Germany

Viking Herja Cruises to Germany

75 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.