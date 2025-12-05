Find Avalon Imagery Cruises to Germany

We found you 25 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Avalon Imagery II
Avalon Imagery II

5 Nights

5 Nights  Europe - AllFestive Season In The Heart Of Germany

Port: Frankfurt • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg

102
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Imagery II
Avalon Imagery II

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllThe Rhine & Moselle: Canals, Vineyards & Castles W...

Port: Paris • Metz • Mosel • Bernkastel-Kues • Cochem • Cologne • Amsterdam

102
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Imagery II
Avalon Imagery II

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllThe Rhine & Moselle: Canals, Vineyards & Castles W...

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Cochem • Bernkastel-Kues • Remich • Luxembourg City+1 more

102
Avalon Waterways
Cruise Critic Favorite
Avalon Imagery II
Avalon Imagery II

5 Nights

5 Nights  Europe - AllFestive Season In The Heart Of Germany

Port: Nuremberg • Bamberg • Wurzburg • Miltenberg • Frankfurt

102
Dec 1, 2026
Avalon Waterways
12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - AllThe Rhine & Moselle With 2 Nights In Lucerne

Port: Luzern • Breisach • Strasbourg • Ludwigshafen • Rudesheim • Bernkastel-Kues • Luxembourg City+3 more

102
Avalon Waterways

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllReflections On The Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Nijmegen • Cologne • Rudesheim • Frankfurt • Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Breisach+1 more

102
Avalon Waterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllFestive Season On The Legendary Danube

Port: Nuremberg • Regensburg • Passau • Melk • Vienna • Budapest

102
Avalon Waterways

4 Nights

4 Nights  Europe - AllChristmastime In Alsace & Germany

Port: Frankfurt • Heidelberg Castle • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

102
Dec 6, 2026
Avalon Waterways

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllReflections On The Rhine With 2 Nights In Lucerne

Port: Amsterdam • Nijmegen • Cologne • Rudesheim • Frankfurt • Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Breisach+2 more

102
Avalon Waterways

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllChristmastime From Nuremberg To Basel

Port: Nuremberg • Bamberg • Wurzburg • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

102
Dec 1, 2026
Avalon Waterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllThe Rhine & Moselle: Canals, Vineyards And Castles

Port: Remich • Mosel • Bernkastel-Kues • Cochem • Cologne • Amsterdam

102
Avalon Waterways

12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - AllChristmastime From Frankfurt To Budapest

Port: Frankfurt • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg • Budapest • Nuremberg • Regensburg • Passau+3 more

102
Dec 5, 2025
Avalon Waterways

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllThe Rhine & Moselle For Wine Lovers

Port: Holland • Amsterdam • Cologne • Cochem • Trier • Bernkastel-Kues • Mosel • Heidelberg+3 more

102
Avalon Waterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllThe Rhine & Moselle: Canals, Vineyards & Castles

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Cochem • Bernkastel-Kues • Remich

102
Avalon Waterways

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllThe Rhine & Moselle

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Ludwigshafen • Rudesheim • Bernkastel-Kues • Luxembourg City+3 more

102
Avalon Waterways

