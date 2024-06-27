We found you 126 cruises
3 Day Transatlantic Cruises
3 Day Asia Cruises
3 Day Around the World Cruises
3 Day Middle East Cruises
3 Day Baltic Sea Cruises
3 Day Greece Cruises
3 Day Africa Cruises
3 Day Mexico Cruises
3 Day Argentina Cruises
3 Day Croatia Cruises
3 Day Denmark Cruises
3 Day Germany Cruises
3 Day Israel Cruises
3 Day Jamaica Cruises
3 Day Malaysia Cruises
3 Day Netherlands Cruises
3 Day South Africa Cruises
3 Day Thailand Cruises
3 Day UAE Cruises
3 Day UK Cruises
3 Day Uruguay Cruises
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.
Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.
Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.
Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 11th, 2024.