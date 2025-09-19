Cruises from Iquitos to Germany

Avalon Visionary
Avalon Visionary

8 Nights

8 Nights  Europe - AllActive & Discovery On The Danube With 1 Night In B...

Port: Budapest • Passau • Visegrad • Vienna • Durnstein • Grein • Engelhartszell+1 more

83
May 26, 2026
Avalon Waterways
Cruise Critic Favorite
Avalon Visionary
Avalon Visionary

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Dreams With 2 Nights In Prague

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Passau • Linz • Passau • Regensburg • Prague

83
Avalon Waterways
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Pearl
Scenic Pearl

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllRomantic Rhine & Moselle

Port: Amsterdam • Utrecht • Veere • Antwerp • Nijmegen • Dusseldorf • Cochem • Bernkastel+6 more

125
Scenic River
Viking Skadi
Viking Skadi
TA Viking Skadi Terrace Dining
Viking Skadi
CC Viking Skadi Deck
Viking Skadi
TA Viking Skadi Veranda Suite
Viking Skadi

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Waltz

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Durnstein • Linz • Passau

136
Viking River Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllSerenity On The Rhine

Port: Switzerland • Freiburg • Kehl • Germersheim • Koblenz • Dusseldorf • Amsterdam

187
Mar 11, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllGems Of The Danube

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Emmersdorf • Passau • Regensburg

165
Scenic River

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllChristmas On The Danube

Port: Budapest • Bend Region of the Danube • Vienna • Durnstein • Melk • Passau • Regensburg

150
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne+2 more

62
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllGems Of The Danube

Port: Regensburg • Passau • Emmersdorf • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

165
Scenic River

11 Nights

11 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Rostock • Stockholm • Visby • Tallinn • Helsinki • Riga • Klaipeda • Copenhagen+2 more

517
Sep 25, 2025
MSC Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Rotterdam • Oslo • Aarhus • Rostock • Tallinn • Helsinki • Stockholm • Kiel • Copenhagen+1 more

144
Holland America Line

11 Nights

11 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Baltic

Port: Oslo • Kristiansund • Aarhus • Copenhagen • Hamburg • Rostock • Gdansk • Klaipeda • Riga+3 more

3,081
Sep 19, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRomantic Danube

Port: Budapest • Bend Region of the Danube • Vienna • Durnstein • Melk • Passau • Regensburg

186
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Waltz

Port: Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

151
Viking River Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllGrand European Tour

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Wachau • Miltenberg • Wurzburg+10 more

125
Viking River Cruises

