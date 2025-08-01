Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

French Polynesia Cruise Deals

15 Nights

Tahiti Cruise

Port: Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Kailua • Hilo • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Raiatea • Bora Bora +1 more

445 reviews
Oceania Cruises
32 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Kona • Honolulu • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Tahiti • Moorea +1 more

1,032 reviews
Apr 8, 2025
Princess Cruises
10 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: French Polynesia • Tahiti • Rangiroa • Huahine • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Tahaa • Moorea +1 more

316 reviews
Paul Gauguin Cruises
33 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Kauai • Honolulu • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Dravuni Island • Tahiti +3 more

1,615 reviews
Oct 31, 2024
Princess Cruises
18 Nights

Transpacific Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Pacific Ocean • Kailua • Honolulu • Hilo • Pacific Ocean • Raiatea • Bora Bora +2 more

410 reviews
Jan 8, 2025
Oceania Cruises
7 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Huahine • Bora Bora • Tahiti

234 reviews
Silversea
18 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: San Diego • Hilo • Honolulu • Kauai • Bora Bora • Moorea • Tahiti

81 reviews
Jan 6, 2025
Azamara
10 Nights

Tahiti Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Tahiti

410 reviews
Oceania Cruises
10 Nights

Tahiti Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Raiatea • Tahiti

410 reviews
Oceania Cruises
37 Nights

Grand World Voyage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Manta • Lima • Easter Island +7 more

1,035 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Holland America Line
35 Nights

Hawaii Tahiti & Marquesas

Port: San Diego • Kona • Maui • Honolulu • Kauai • Fanning Island • Raiatea • Tahiti • Moorea +3 more

889 reviews
Feb 15, 2025
Holland America Line
85 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Raiatea • Tahiti +48 more

410 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
Oceania Cruises
14 Nights

Hawaii - Other

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Kauai • Hilo • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Moorea • Tahiti

2,179 reviews
Oct 23, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
10 Nights

Tahiti Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Tahiti

445 reviews
Oceania Cruises
55 Nights

Grand World Voyage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Manta • Lima • Easter Island +14 more

1,035 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Holland America Line
Cheap French Polynesia Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to French Polynesia. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for French Polynesia cruises. Save up to 59% on last minute French Polynesia cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular French Polynesia cruises often sail to Penang, Phuket, Jakarta, Easter Island and Luganville during their cruise itinerary. French Polynesia cruises could leave from Los Angeles, Tanah Ampo, the East Coast, the West Coast and California. Most commonly, French Polynesia cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 4th, 2024.

