French Polynesia Luxury Cruises

French Polynesia Luxury Cruises

We found you 350 cruises

Nautica

10 Nights
Tahiti Cruise

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva •

Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Tahiti

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Insignia

30 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Pacific Ocean • Kailua •

Hilo • Kauai • Honolulu • Pacific Ocean

+8 more

223 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regatta

15 Nights
Tahiti Cruise

Ports:Honolulu (leaving) • Kauai • Maui • Kailua •

Hilo • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Raiatea

+2 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nautica

10 Nights
Tahiti Cruise

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva •

Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Tahiti

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Nights
Tahiti Cruise

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva •

Rangiroa • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Tahiti

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Tahiti Cruise

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Bora Bora • Raiatea •

Rangiroa • Nuku Hiva • Hilo • Kailua • Maui

+2 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

22 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Hilo • Maui • Kauai •

Honolulu • Maui • Kailua • Nuku Hiva • Tahiti

+2 more

277 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

34 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • South China Sea •

Cruising • Bali • Cruising • Darwin • Cruising

+16 more

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

150 Nights
150 Night World Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Atlantic Ocean • Dominica •

Barbados • Atlantic Ocean • Devil's Island

+101 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:San Francisco (leaving) • Pacific Ocean • Kauai •

Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Pacific Ocean

+4 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights
Ocean Crossings 21d Ppt-ptc

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Puntarenas

103 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Honolulu (leaving) • Kauai • Maui •

Pacific Ocean • Fanning Island • Rangiroa

+3 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa •

Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti

122 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa •

Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti

122 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Overwater Bungalow & Tahitian Paradises Cruise Tou...

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa •

Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti

122 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

