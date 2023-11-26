  • Newsletter
French Polynesia Gay & Lesbian Cruises

We found you 129 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice

17 Nights
Tahitian Treasures Cruise

Ports:Honolulu (leaving) • Moorea • Tahiti • Raiatea •

Auckland • Paihia • Sydney

2,207 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Spirit

12 Nights
Hawaii - Other

Ports:Honolulu (leaving) • Kauai • Maui • Hilo •

Raiatea • Moorea • Tahiti

2,110 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Spirit

15 Nights
South Pacific

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Moorea • Raiatea •

Apia, Samoa • Lautoka • Fiji • Noumea • Sydney

2,110 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam

37 Nights
Grand World Voyage

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Grand Cayman •

Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Panama Canal

+12 more

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Nights
South Pacific

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Noumea • Mystery Island •

Lautoka • Fiji • Pago Pago • Raiatea • Moorea

+1 more

2,110 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Tahiti Cruise

Ports:Honolulu (leaving) • Kauai • Maui • Kailua •

Hilo • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Raiatea

+2 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Hawaii - Other

Ports:Honolulu (leaving) • Maui • Kauai • Hilo •

Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Moorea

+1 more

2,149 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

36 Nights
Transpacific Cruise

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Victoria •

Astoria, Oregon • San Francisco • San Diego

+10 more

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
South Pacific

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Bora Bora • Rarotonga •

Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Vava'u • Lautoka

+3 more

2,149 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

29 Nights
Transpacific Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Honolulu • Maui •

Tahiti • Moorea • Pago Pago • Tauranga

+3 more

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

150 Nights
150 Night World Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Atlantic Ocean • Dominica •

Barbados • Atlantic Ocean • Devil's Island

+101 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Tahiti Cruise

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Bora Bora • Raiatea •

Rangiroa • Nuku Hiva • Hilo • Kailua • Maui

+2 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

51 Nights
Tales Of The South Pacific

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Kauai • Kona • Maui •

Honolulu • Hilo • Equator • Fanning Island

+17 more

553 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

23 Nights
Hawaii Cruise

Ports:Honolulu (leaving) • Maui • Tahiti • Moorea •

Pago Pago • Tauranga • Auckland • Picton

+1 more

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Hawaii - Other

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Moorea • Bora Bora • Raiatea •

Maui • Kauai • Hilo • Honolulu

2,110 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

