Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Oceania Riviera Cruises to French Polynesia

Find Oceania Riviera Cruises to French Polynesia

We found you 4 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera
Riviera

53 Night
World Cruise

804 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Riviera
Riviera

82 Night
World Cruise

804 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Riviera
Riviera

19 Night
Australia Cruise

804 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera
Riviera

68 Night
World Cruise

804 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Seas the views with 70% off a 2nd Sailor

  • 70% off a 2nd Sailor: Available on all voyages including 2025 & 2026
  • Free balcony upgrades on most sailings through 2026
  • Experience our growing fleet, featuring the debut of Brilliant Lady
  • Discover places like Norway, Iceland, & more through 2026

Virgin Voyages

Related Cruises

Holland America Zaandam Cruises to French Polynesia

Holland America Zaandam Cruises to French Polynesia

568 Reviews
Seven Seas Navigator Cruises to French Polynesia

Seven Seas Navigator Cruises to French Polynesia

324 Reviews
Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to French Polynesia

Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to French Polynesia

395 Reviews
Silversea Silver Shadow Cruises to French Polynesia

Silversea Silver Shadow Cruises to French Polynesia

283 Reviews
Silversea Silver Whisper Cruises to French Polynesia

Silversea Silver Whisper Cruises to French Polynesia

233 Reviews
Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to French Polynesia

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to French Polynesia

1,363 Reviews
Royal Princess Cruises to French Polynesia

Royal Princess Cruises to French Polynesia

1,790 Reviews
Seabourn Sojourn Cruises to French Polynesia

Seabourn Sojourn Cruises to French Polynesia

159 Reviews
Ponant Le Boreal Cruises to French Polynesia

Ponant Le Boreal Cruises to French Polynesia

60 Reviews
Oceania Insignia Cruises to French Polynesia

Oceania Insignia Cruises to French Polynesia

233 Reviews
Windstar Star Breeze Cruises to French Polynesia

Windstar Star Breeze Cruises to French Polynesia

125 Reviews
Oceania Sirena Cruises to French Polynesia

Oceania Sirena Cruises to French Polynesia

300 Reviews
Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Orion Cruises to French Polynesia

Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Orion Cruises to French Polynesia

27 Reviews
Celebrity Edge Cruises to French Polynesia

Celebrity Edge Cruises to French Polynesia

758 Reviews
Silver Cloud Expedition Cruises to French Polynesia

Silver Cloud Expedition Cruises to French Polynesia

63 Reviews
Silver Dawn Cruises to French Polynesia

Silver Dawn Cruises to French Polynesia

66 Reviews
Discovery Princess Cruises to French Polynesia

Discovery Princess Cruises to French Polynesia

172 Reviews
Azamara Onward Cruises to French Polynesia

Azamara Onward Cruises to French Polynesia

80 Reviews
Seabourn Pursuit Cruises to French Polynesia

Seabourn Pursuit Cruises to French Polynesia

12 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 21st, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.