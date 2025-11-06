November 2025 Cruises to French Polynesia

November 2025 Cruises to French Polynesia

We found you 20 cruises

Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin

7 Night
South Pacific Cruise

315 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Regatta
Regatta

74 Night
World Cruise

427 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin

10 Night
South Pacific Cruise

315 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin

11 Night
South Pacific Cruise

315 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

116 Night
116 Night Round World Cruise

169 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

116 Night
116 Night Round World Cruise

169 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

59 Night
World Cruise

427 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

53 Night
World Cruise

793 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

127 Night
127 Night Round World Cruise

169 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

21 Night
Transpacific Cruise

427 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

118 Night
118 Night Round World Cruise

169 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

10 Night
Overwater Bungalow & Tahitian Paradises Cruise Tou...

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Tahiti & Moorea Foodie Cruise Tour 7d Ppt-ppt

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands Package With Air 10d+...

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands 10d Ppt-ppt

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

