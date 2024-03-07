Cruises from Southampton to French Polynesia

Cruises from Southampton to French Polynesia

We found you 2 cruises

Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

51 Night
World Cruise

1,327 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

108 Night
108 Night World Cruise

1,327 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

March to the Med this summer

  • 60% off your 2nd sailor + up to US $400 in free drinks
  • Over $1,000 in value and flexible policies
  • The luxury you deserve — without the nickel and diming from the others
  • Secure your Mediterranean adventure by March 27th

Virgin Voyages

Related Cruises

Cruises from Barcelona to French Polynesia

2,591 Reviews

Cruises from Brisbane to French Polynesia

251 Reviews

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to French Polynesia

2,275 Reviews

Cruises from Fremantle to French Polynesia

101 Reviews

Cruises from Genoa to French Polynesia

457 Reviews

Cruises from Dover to French Polynesia

89 Reviews

Cruises from Marseille to French Polynesia

934 Reviews

Cruises from Miami to French Polynesia

2,805 Reviews

Cruises from Manhattan to French Polynesia

1,149 Reviews

Cruises from Rome to French Polynesia

2,442 Reviews

Cruises from San Diego to French Polynesia

358 Reviews

Cruises from San Francisco to French Polynesia

417 Reviews

Cruises from Santiago (Valparaiso) to French Polynesia

124 Reviews

Cruises from Sydney to French Polynesia

769 Reviews

Cruises from Tahiti to French Polynesia

209 Reviews

Cruises from Vancouver to French Polynesia

769 Reviews

Cruises from Southampton to French Polynesia

1,092 Reviews

Cruises from New York to French Polynesia

Cruises from Florida to French Polynesia

Cruises from California to French Polynesia

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of March 7th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.