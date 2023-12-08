  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

French Polynesia Cruises

(Photo: Eldar Nurkovic/Shutterstock)

We found you 445 cruises

Star Breeze

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt

122 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Celebrity Solstice

17 Night
Tahitian Treasures Cruise

2,207 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Insignia

30 Night
Australia Cruise

223 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Celebrity Edge

18 Night
Tahitian Treasures

708 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Save 20% on Your Next River Cruise

  • Enjoy 20% off your AmaWaterways river cruise fare
  • Available on select 2023 or 2024 Europe and Mekong river cruises
  • Limited-time offer: Reserve your stateroom before December 31, 2023
  • Europe departures eligible for our special AirPlus rates on flights

AmaWaterways

Cruise Critic Favorite

37 Night
Grand World Voyage

1,028 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

18 Night
Tahitian Treasures

708 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

33 Night
South Pacific Cruise

1,590 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

15 Night
South Pacific

2,110 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

13 Night
South Pacific

2,110 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Hawaii - Other

2,110 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Hawaii - Other

2,110 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

36 Night
Transpacific Cruise

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Overwater Bungalow & Tahitian Paradises Cruise Tou...

122 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

32 Night
South Pacific Cruise

1,010 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Hawaii - Other

2,149 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

Grand Princess French Polynesia Cruises

1,590 Reviews

Paul Gauguin French Polynesia Cruises

313 Reviews

Seven Seas Navigator French Polynesia Cruises

306 Reviews

Silversea Silver Shadow French Polynesia Cruises

277 Reviews

Norwegian Sun French Polynesia Cruises

2,149 Reviews

Holland America Zuiderdam French Polynesia Cruises

1,028 Reviews

Coral Princess French Polynesia Cruises

1,028 Reviews

Seven Seas Voyager French Polynesia Cruises

331 Reviews

Norwegian Spirit French Polynesia Cruises

2,110 Reviews

Crown Princess French Polynesia Cruises

2,225 Reviews

MSC Magnifica French Polynesia Cruises

340 Reviews

Costa Deliziosa French Polynesia Cruises

169 Reviews

Seabourn Quest French Polynesia Cruises

166 Reviews

Oceania Insignia French Polynesia Cruises

223 Reviews

Windstar Star Breeze French Polynesia Cruises

122 Reviews

Majestic Princess French Polynesia Cruises

705 Reviews

Celebrity Edge French Polynesia Cruises

708 Reviews

Silver Cloud Expedition French Polynesia Cruises

58 Reviews

Azamara Onward French Polynesia Cruises

61 Reviews

Crystal Serenity French Polynesia Cruises

6 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 28th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map