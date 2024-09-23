Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

France Cruise Deals

France Cruise Deals

We found you 716 cruises

7 Nights

A Journey From Tarragona To Iconic Italian Islands

Port: Tarragona • Sanary-Sur-Mer • Saint-Tropez • Corsica • Sardinia • Florence • Rome

Sep 23, 2024
Explora Journeys
23 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Marseille • Genoa • Rome • Palermo • Barcelona • Valencia • Seville • Tenerife • Barbados +3 more

1,316 reviews
Oct 25, 2024
MSC Cruises
MSC Meraviglia Plus
MSC Virtuosa
MSC Meraviglia Plus
MSC Virtuosa
Starship Club on MSC Virtuosa (Photo: Ivan Sarfatti / MSC Cruises)
MSC Virtuosa
MSC Virtuosa (Photo: Ivan Sarfatti / MSC Cruises)
MSC Virtuosa
CC MSC Virtuosa Yacht Club Deluxe Suite
MSC Virtuosa

4 Nights

Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Barbados • St. Vincent • Grenada • Martinique

259 reviews
Nov 26, 2024
MSC Cruises
16 Nights

Repo - Transatlantic

Port: Rome • Florence • Cannes • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Alicante • Malaga • Seville +3 more

371 reviews
Nov 7, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
12 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Malta • Tunis • Palermo • Naples • Rome • Florence • Calvi • Cannes • Toulon • Barcelona +3 more

410 reviews
Sep 25, 2025
Oceania Cruises
21 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Southampton • Paris • Bilbao • Vigo • Madeira • Antigua • St. Thomas • Grand Cayman • Galveston

1,802 reviews
Princess Cruises
7 Nights

Sunsets In The Lesser Antilles

Port: San Juan • Aruba • Willemstad, Curacao • Martinique • Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis +1 more

363 reviews
Virgin Voyages
15 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Madeira • Gibraltar • Malaga • Corsica • Rome

1,885 reviews
Mar 24, 2025
Princess Cruises
11 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Genoa • Barcelona • Casablanca • Tenerife • Madeira • Malaga • Marseille • Genoa

514 reviews
MSC Cruises
11 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Seville • Gibraltar • Motril • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona +4 more

3,053 reviews
Mar 30, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Malta • Mediterranean Sea • Florence • Rapallo +4 more

804 reviews
Nov 4, 2024
Oceania Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Best Of Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Malaga • Gibraltar • Sardinia • Naples • Rome • La Spezia +2 more

2,331 reviews
Oct 31, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

A Virgin Celebration Voyage

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Cannes • Palma de Mallorca • Ibiza • Barcelona

1,212 reviews
Sep 1, 2024
Virgin Voyages
7 Nights

Rhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Rhine • Koblenz • Cologne +2 more

73 reviews
Viking River Cruises
11 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Rome • Santorini • Athens • Mykonos • Corfu • Malta • Taormina • Naples • Florence • Cannes +1 more

4,437 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cheap France Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to France. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for France cruises. Save up to 76% on last minute France cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular France cruises often sail to Palma de Mallorca (Majorca), Cologne, Rudesheim, Basel and Breisach during their cruise itinerary. France cruises could leave from Bordeaux, La Romana, Palermo, Rome and Venice. Most commonly, France cruises sail for 1-2 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

