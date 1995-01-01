Set sail for an unforgettable French adventure teeming with cultural heritage and breathtaking landscapes! Marvel at Port-Vendres, nestled near the Spanish border with its charming vibe reminiscent of vintage Cannes. Linger in neoclassical beauty at the central Place de l'Obelisque and dive into the marine wonderland of Banyuls. Sample divine Roussillon wines at local cellars while savoring fresh seafood along the Côte Vermeille. In Brittany's captivating Saint-Malo, stroll the cobblestone streets and sense the echoes of 18th-century corsairs at the Demeure de Corsaire. Whether indulging in crepes or wandering along ancient ramparts, you'll feel the allure of this "City of Corsairs," where history and ocean air invigorate the soul. Take a day trip to Mont Saint-Michel or discover nearby gems like Dinan's storybook charm or Cancale's oyster beds. Journey to the remote shores of Saint-Pierre et Miquelon, where French culture thrives amidst Atlantic vistas. Uncover a unique blend of Basque, Breton and Norman influences as you explore this vibrant island known for its profound historical ties to the sea. Revel in leisurely walks past dories, vibrant houses, and the historic pelota wall at La Place Richard Briand. Embrace the joie de vivre that only France's diverse destinations can deliver!