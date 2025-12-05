Find Silversea Silver Muse Cruises to France

Silver Muse

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Casablanca • Tangier • Malaga • Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa • Florence • Rome

278
Jan 4, 2026
Silversea
30 Nights

30 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Sete • Marseille • Menton • Genoa • Florence • Porto Santo Stefano+15 more

278
Mar 5, 2026
Silversea
20 Nights

20 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Casablanca • Tangier • Malaga • Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa • Florence • Rome+7 more

278
Jan 4, 2026
Silversea
20 Nights

20 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Fusina • Zadar • Syracuse • Florence • Villefranche • Genoa • Rome • Naples • Menton+6 more

278
Feb 13, 2026
Silversea
7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Florence • Genoa • Marseille • Valencia • Barcelona

278
Dec 14, 2025
Silversea

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Sete • Marseille • Menton • Genoa • Florence • Porto Santo Stefano+1 more

278
Mar 5, 2026
Silversea

8 Nights

8 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Port Mahon • Palma de Mallorca • Ibiza • Alicante • Valencia+1 more

278
Aug 30, 2026
Silversea

30 Nights

30 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Crete • Malta • Tunis • Sardinia • Naples • Rome • Florence • Genoa • Marseille+11 more

278
Dec 5, 2025
Silversea

16 Nights

16 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Crete • Malta • Tunis • Sardinia • Naples • Rome • Florence • Genoa • Marseille+2 more

278
Dec 5, 2025
Silversea

